Approach, Eve & Damn Them All in Boom's Full October 2022 Solicits

Boom Studios launches Approach #1 by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley and Jesus Hervas, Eve: Children Of The Moon #1 by Victor Lavalle and Jo Migyeong, and Damn Them All #1 by Simon Spurrier and Charlie Adlard. But here's Boom Studios' full October 2022 solicits and solicitations, with Buffy, Power Rangers, Magic The Gathering, Firefly, House Of Slaughter, and the final Once & Future.

APPROACH #1 (OF 5) CVR A HAUN (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220265

AUG220266 – APPROACH #1 (OF 5) CVR B BLACK VAR FRANCAVILLA (MR) – 4.99

AUG220267 – APPROACH #1 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV HUTCHISON-CATES (MR) – 3.99

AUG220268 – APPROACH #1 (OF 5) CVR D 50 COPY INCV BARENDS (MR) – 3.99

AUG220269 – APPROACH #1 (OF 5) CVR E RED UNLOCKABLE VAR FRANCAVILLA (MR) – 4.99

(W) Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Jeremy Haun

In this turbulent new horror mini-series from writers Jeremy Haun (The Red Mother) & Jason A. Hurley (The Beauty) and artist Jes s Hervás (The Empty Man), a storm is coming that's bringing more than bad weather.

When airport employees Mac and Abigail find themselves snowed in after a blizzard, they witness a terrible plane crash.

After pulling a survivor from the wreckage, they realize a terrifying truth: this plane has been missing for 27 years!

The nightmare has only just begun though, as the people trapped in the airport soon find themselves confronted by what this plane actually brought back….

For those with a fear of flying… it's not the sky that deserves dread, but what lies beyond it…

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #1 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220270

AUG220271 – EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #1 (OF 5) CVR B LINDSAY – 3.99

AUG220272 – EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LINDSA – 3.99

AUG220273 – EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

AUG220274 – EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #1 (OF 5) CVR E 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

AUG220275 – EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #1 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE ANINDITO – 3.99

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

The long-awaited return of the best-selling sci-fi adventure is finally here!

Eve seemingly saved the world once already, embarking on a perilous quest to protect what remained of humanity after a deadly virus outbreak… but the story doesn't end there!

Eve, Eve's sister, and Wexler face new challenges, and a darkness from the past, in this exciting sequel series from award-winning author and lauded professor Victor LaValle (Sabretooth, Destroyer) and returning Eve artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance).

Perfect for fans of Little Monsters and What's The Furthest Place From Here, Eve: Children of the Moon continues to ask-what kind of world are we leaving for our children?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR A ADLARD (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220278

AUG220279 – DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR B DANI (MR) – 3.99

AUG220280 – DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR C FOIL ADLARD (MR) – 5.99

AUG220281 – DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR D FOIL DANI (MR) – 5.99

AUG220282 – DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR E 25 COPY INCV WARD (MR) – 3.99

AUG220283 – DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR F 50 COPY INCV FOIL STAMP (MR) – 5.99

AUG220284 – DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR G 100 COPY INCV PHILLIPS (MR) – 3.99

AUG220285 – DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR H 250 COPY INCV FOIL STAMP (MR) – 5.99

AUG220286 – DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR I UNLOCKABLE VAR DANI (MR) – 3.99

AUG220287 – DAMN THEM ALL #1 (OF 6) CVR J BG VAR LEE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

In this new dark supernatural thriller for fans of We Have Demons and Something is Killing the Children, meet Ellie "Bloody El" Hawthorne: occultist-for-hire.

Following the death of Ellie's uncle, an infamous magician and occult detective, the 72 devils of the Ars Goetia are mysteriously freed from their infernal realm.

It's now up to Ellie to track down each of these exiled demons and damn them right back to Hell by any means necessary… holy water, conjuration, or just her trusty, rusty claw hammer.

Legendary The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard teams up with Step By Bloody Step scribe Simon Spurrier to introduce your favorite new occult antihero since John Constantine!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220288

AUG220289 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR B TOMASELLI – 3.99

AUG220290 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

AUG220291 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

AUG220292 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR E 50 COPY INCV MACK (C – 3.99

AUG220293 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

AUG220294 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR G BG VAR PENDERGAST (C – 3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Mateus Manhanini

The CHARGE TO 100 brought everything together in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100, now discover the bold new future for the bestselling franchise!

Writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers, The Dead Lucky) and artist Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) reunite all of your favorite Rangers, recharged and ready for a bold new direction for your favorite Teenagers With Attitude that begins right here!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS SHORT BOX (BUNDLE OF 5)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220295

(A) Goni Montes

Store your favorite Power Rangers stories in this morphinominal printed short box, featuring art from the smash hit series!

The boxes are stackable, simple to assemble, and made from sturdy double-walled corrugated material with two-layer handles and bottom.

Each comic book storage box holds approximately 150-175 bagged and boarded comics. Includes lid.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 69.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #19 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220301

AUG220302 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #19 CVR B SECRET PLANESWALKER VAR – 5.99

AUG220303 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #19 CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

Chandra, Garruk, and Niko have finally made it to Ravnica, but Tezzeret was more than ready for them…

If they want to succeed in freeing Ral, Kaya, and Vraska from their sadistic prisons…they'll have to face a challenge that no one could have predicted, and a final showdown with the Master of Metal himself!

Magic fans won't want to miss the beginning of this epic two-part finale, and the start of a new mystery that will put the… fate of the entire multiverse at stake!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) HC VOL 03

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220304

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara, Jacques Salomon (CA) Miguel Mercado

After paying the ultimate price to defeat Marit Lage, Ral Zarek, Kaya, and Vraska return to Ravnica… and the plane closes behind them!

Now a new trio of Planeswalkers: Chandra Nalaar, Garruk Wildspeaker, and the athlete Niko Aris, a newcomer to planeswalking-must find their way back!

But even as they gain foes and friends in new corners of the Multiverse, things are worse than anyone could imagine…as they uncover the plot of an old enemy to manipulate aether on a scale never seen before! With the population of Ravnica turned against them, will their combined abilities be enough to save their friends and stop Tezzeret's apocalyptic scheme?

Discover the next volume of Magic, from acclaimed writer Jed MacKay (Marvel's Black Cat) and artists Ig Guara (Marvel's Ghost Spider) and Jacques Salomon (Master of Metal).

Collects Magic #11-15.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 24.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) SHORT BOX (BUNDLE OF 5)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220307

(A) Rafael Gramp?, Lee Garbett

Store your BRZRKR collection in this awesome printed short box, featuring artwork worthy of commemorating the immortal warrior's epic journey.

The boxes are stackable, simple to assemble, and made from sturdy double-walled corrugated material with two-layer handles and bottom.

Each comic book storage box holds approximately 150-175 bagged and boarded comics. Includes lid.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 69.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #7 CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220309

AUG220310 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #7 CVR B YOON – 4.99

AUG220311 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #7 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ANINDITO – 4.99

AUG220312 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #7 CVR D 25 COPY INCV PEPPER – 4.99

AUG220313 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #7 CVR E 50 COPY INCV PEPPER – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Claudia Balboni (CA) Ario Anindito

How does Buffy go on with her memory in shambles-without her purpose?

It keeps her up at night, the powerlessness and the jealousy… but she's soon thrust into a monstrous battle nonetheless as a dark creature with an appetite for Slayers still thinks Buffy is the real thing!

Will Willow be able to help in time, or will Buffy find herself alone and in the clutches of a terrifying evil?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ALL NEW FIREFLY #9 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220314

AUG220315 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #9 CVR B TOWE – 4.99

AUG220316 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #9 CVR C 15 COPY INCV YARSKY – 4.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Mona Finden

Jayne drifts in space, isolated but kept company by memories of his mother, the debris of the mercenaries' ship, and the terrible guilt he feels over the recent tragedy. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew are met with a surprise as they answer a distress call from Requiem, leading Mal to discover where the relics really came from…

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

GRIM TP VOL 01 DISCOVER NOW ED

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220318

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Flaviano (CA) Jenny Frison

Jessica Harrow is dead. But her journey has only just begun!

Discover the world of the afterlife, where Jessica has been recruited as a Reaper, tasked with ferrying countless souls to their final destination.

But unlike the rest of the Reapers, she has no memory of her own death. In order to unravel this mystery, she'll have to solve an even bigger one – where is the real Grim Reaper?

From acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan-favorite artist Flaviano (New Mutants) comes a bold new vision of what comes after, and the nature of death itself!

Collects Grim #1-5.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 14.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER PACK (BUNDLE)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220319

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Chris Shehan, Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Well-Bee

House of Slaughter gets the Slaughter Pack treatment readers know and love from Something is Killing the Children!

Collecting the entire first arc, "The Butcher's Mark," discover the tragic origins of Aaron Slaughter, as well as the sinister inner workings of the organization that molded Erica into the monster hunter she is today.

Featuring a stunning new cover for each issue by artist Well-Bee (Nita Hawkes' Nightmare Blog, Marvels X)!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 39.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #10 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220320

AUG220321 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #10 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

AUG220322 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #10 CVR C BODYBAG VAR HARREN – 4.99

AUG220323 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #10 CVR D 25 COPY INCV DELL EDERA – 3.99

AUG220324 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #10 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ARAUJO – 3.99

AUG220325 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #10 CVR F 75 COPY INCV HARREN – 4.99

AUG220326 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #10 CVR G 100 COPY INCV FIUMARA – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV, Sam Johns (A) Werther Dell'Edera, Letizia Cadonici (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

After journeying through a watery hell, Edwin finally returns home to the House of Slaughter, but his problems might be just beginning…

New horrors loom in the next chapter of the epic adventure from the world of Something is Killing the Children!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN AZURE BANDANA

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220327

Add the next mask from the world of Something is Killing the Children to your collection!

Once ancient blacksmiths, the Azure Masks have infiltrated the most advanced tech companies on the planet, arming the Order of St. George with new tech, and keeping their secrets hidden from the public.

Join the House of Slaughter with this comics-accurate, cosplay-ready bandana, made from premium, high quality materials! One size fits all.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 19.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER TP VOL 01 (FEB220718)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220329

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Werther Dell'Edera (A / CA) Chris Shehan

The first collection of the bestselling expansion of the world of Something is Killing the Children is here!

Discover the clandestine and perilous inner workings of the House of Slaughter in this new horror series from co-creator James Tynion IV, co-writer Tate Brombal, and illustrated by rising star Chris Shehan and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera.

Learn the secret history of the order that forged Erica into the monster hunter she is today… and learn the tragic backstory of her handler and rival, Aaron Slaughter.

Collecting House of Slaughter #1-5.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ONCE & FUTURE #30 CVR A CONNECTING MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220334

AUG220335 – ONCE & FUTURE #30 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 3.99

AUG220336 – ONCE & FUTURE #30 CVR C 25 COPY INCV LEE – 3.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

The war of crowns is at an end and Bridgette and Duncan must face the future of England together.

Will their family's legacy finally come to a happy end? Or is the final page of this story still yet to be seen?

Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora's epic tale of ancient secrets and legendary battles finally concludes in an immortal story sure to leave readers shaken!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BRIAR #2 (OF 4) CVR A GARCIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220342

AUG220343 – BRIAR #2 (OF 4) CVR B PAQUETTE – 3.99

AUG220344 – BRIAR #2 (OF 4) CVR C FRANY – 3.99

AUG220345 – BRIAR #2 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV PAQUETTE – 3.99

AUG220346 – BRIAR #2 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV FRANY – 3.99

AUG220347 – BRIAR #2 (OF 4) CVR F 50 COPY INCV TURRILL – 3.99

AUG220348 – BRIAR #2 (OF 4) CVR G UNLOCKABLE VAR GARCIA – 3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) German Garcia

The end of the world is nigh, now that the sleeper has become the sleepwalker!

But what is Briar Rose to do about it, now that no one believes in magic, and the fairytale is long over?

Her own fairy godmothers may be the key to setting things right… That is except for Grendrid, the tyrant of this wasteland… who sends a bounty hunter and a deadly group of assassins on Briar's trail.

The only hope may lie in the marshes and their strange inhabitants, but their twisted faith in magic may not be what Briar expects…

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #2 (OF 4) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220349

AUG220350 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #2 (OF 4) CVR B WALSH – 4.99

AUG220351 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GIST – 4.99

AUG220352 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOTAY – 4.99

AUG220353 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #2 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV LOTAY – 4.99

AUG220354 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #2 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE FRANCAVILLA – 4.99

(W) R. L. Stine (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Francesco Francavilla

R.L. Stine's first creator-owned single-issue comic series continues with even more disturbing horrors!

After losing everything in a fiery disaster, the Cameron Brothers, Stella, and Frankie flee to an abandoned manor to get their hands on fresh corpses and continue their macabre experiments.

But they aren't alone and the terror is just beginning in this ghastly tale that only the Nightmare Keeper could tell…

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BASILISK #12 CVR A SCHARF

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220355

AUG220356 – BASILISK #12 CVR B SOOK – 3.99

AUG220357 – BASILISK #12 CVR C 25 COPY INCV SOOK – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

This is it-not only the final confrontation between Hannah and Vanessa, but the Chimera's origins revealed!

But who will make it out alive, and more importantly, what kind of monster will they become?

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WYND THRONE IN SKY #3 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220358

AUG220359 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #3 (OF 5) CVR B DONOVAN – 5.99

AUG220360 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV DONOVAN – 5.99

AUG220361 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV ORTIZ – 5.99

AUG220362 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #3 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 5.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

A moment of rest was a moment ill spent, as General Eks arrives in full force, with murderous intent.

Even as the children and the fathers break free and flee, things seem dire, before an unexpected figure brings help…

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 5.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEY'RE DEAD #14 CVR A DI MEO

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220363

AUG220364 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #14 CVR B INFANTE – 3.99

AUG220365 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #14 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Simone Di Meo

The action of the final arc heats up with Newdawn and Thierry sleuthing their way through a dangerous spy mission, as the past threatens to catch up with them.

New revelations surface about Thierry-9's creation and Newdawn's motivations, all while they make a desperate gambit in the midst of their mission!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220366

(W) Matz (A / CA) Luc Jacamon

Caught and put to work as an on-call assassin for the French government, the Killer has to adjust to working with a handler, Barbara; his new partner Nicolas, a former special forces operative; and life as a civilian.

A network of city-wide corruption awaits, getting Killer even more involved in the midst of an escalating crisis. But as feelings for a coworker arise in his day job, will he be dangerously distracted, torn between two identities?

The Eisner Award-nominated series starring everyone's favorite nameless assassin by artist Luc Jacamon and writer Matz (The Black Dahlia) makes its long awaited return!

Collects The Killer: Affairs of the State #1-6.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 24.99

COMPLETE KILLER TP (2ND ED) (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220367

(W) Matz (A) Luc Jacamon (CA) Scott Newman

A professional. A man of few scruples, nerves of steel, and a steady trigger finger. But also, a man on the verge of cracking.

After misadventures in Central and South America and having earned him enough money to retire comfortably, the Killer retires to Mexico, but his colleagues are still in need of his irreplaceable skills . . . and before long he's drawn back into the great geopolitical game between Cuba, Venezuela, and the United States.

Artist Luc Jacamon and writer Matz (The Black Dahlia) deliver the definitive collection of the Eisner Award-nominated crime saga, The Killer, a hardboiled, noir series that New York Times bestselling writer Brian Michael Bendis calls "one of the best graphic novel series of the last ten years."

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 49.99