Aquaman Changes Name To Emperor Aquaman In March 2026

Aquaman Changes Name To Emperor Aquaman as part of DC All-In and DC Next Level in March 2026

Article Summary Aquaman is rebranded as Emperor Aquaman in March 2026, launching a new era for the Atlantean hero.

Emperor Aquaman #15 begins Arthur Curry’s cosmic conquest, wielding Omega Energy against the Crimson Queen.

Major storyline shifts follow the DC K.O. event, redefining Aquaman’s powers and his place in the DC Universe.

Upcoming issues feature battles with Poseidon, Queen Mera’s rise, new threats, and the return of Black Manta.

Coming out of DC's K.O. event, and his encounters with the legacy of Darkseid while becoming a Blue Elemental. Aquaman sees his series officially retitled to Emperor Aquaman with issue #15, as Arthur Curry goes on a star-spanning conquest armed with Omega Energy against the Crimson Queen.

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #15

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, KYUYONG EOM, ANTHONY MARQUES, and GUILLEM MARCH

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Jump into a fresh start for the king of Atlantis…and beyond! After the events of DC K.O., Aquaman finds himself on a journey of self-discovery where he must launch a brand-new mission imbued by Omega Energy—the very essence of conquest. To reach across the stars with the power of the blue, our king must first defeat the Crimson Queen and free his friends and family from her evil clutches. What is Arthur's ominous connection to the Omega that threatened to tear apart the very fabric of reality in the K.O. tournament? Find out in this jumping-on point that answers the question: What does it mean to rule with absolute power? ON SALE 3/11/26

Here are the upcoming solicits:

AQUAMAN #13

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

QUEEN MERA RISES! As Arthur continues to duke it out in the major DC K.O. event, the hidden kingdom of Atlantis at last emerges! But all is not well, and Queen Mera finds herself face-to-face with the deadliest foe to attack their fair kingdom yet! New threats, new drama, a trip to the throne of Kahndaq, and the return of Black Manta! $3.99 1/14/2026

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

RAGE OF POSEIDON! Andrina's true nature is revealed as Aquaman is confronted by Poseidon himself! Mera has one chance to help her true love, but its action could destroy the avatar of the blue forever! $3.99 2/11/2026

