Aquamen #3 Preview: Honesty is the Best Policy

Aquaman's secrets are coming back to haunt him in this preview of Aquamen #3, in stores on Tuesday. And rather than stay home and deal with it, he's off galavanting with Black Manta of all people! Check out the preview below.

AQUAMEN #3

DC Comics

0222DC074

0222DC075 – Aquamen #3 Mico Suayan Cover – $4.99

0222DC820 – Aquamen #3 Fico Ossio Cover – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Max Raynor (CA) Travis Moore

While Jackson Hyde's investigation into the Atlantean sleeper agents leads him into the dark and dangerous streets of Gotham City, Arthur struggles with his own secrets and the rift that his past mistakes are creating in his future with Mera. Danger lurks in the darkness of Gotham's shadows, but so does a surprising ally.

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

