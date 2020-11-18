Archie Comics Trademarks Cricket O'Dell – Do They Have Plans?

Cricket O'Dell is a relatively minor Archie Comics character with a rather major skill. She can literally sniff out money, not only that but she knows how much people have, what denominations and can track a specific amount being held by someone.

She made a brief appearance in Riverdale as Aunt Cricket, member of the Blossom board of trustees, threatening to take the business from Clifford should he attempt to move Cheryl forward as a successor. She returns for Clifford's will-reading and also to try and sell the family maple business. And while her comic book version is able to smell money, her TV version isn't able to tell when she is eating her own husband in a pie made for her by Cheryl.

Archie Comics has filed a registration for Cricket O'Dell for goods and services under the following categories;

Printed matter and paper goods, namely, comics, magazines, graphic novels, digests and books for children and adults featuring characters from animated and live action motion picture and television films; posters Entertainment, namely, motion pictures and ongoing television shows relating stories about the trials, tribulations and interests of teenagers in dramatic and humorous circumstances broadcast over television, audio and video media, mobile phones, and the Internet; providing information in the field of entertainment that features animation, rendered by means of a global computer network; entertainment in the nature of on-going television programs, motion picture films and motion picture animated films featuring action, comedy, drama, and children's entertainment; production of television programs; film production

Are we to expect a greater role for Aunt Cricket in Riverdale? A spin-off series? A solo comic book? After all, Archie Comics does have to prove use in order to be granted the trademark, safe from any challengers.