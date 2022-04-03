Archies Anniversary Spectacular #1 Preview: Everyone's a Critic

The Archies receive a very negative critical review in this preview of Archies Anniversary Spectacular #1. Will they react better than most comic creators do? Probably. It's a low bar. Check out the preview below.

ARCHIES ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB221226

(W) Tom DeFalco (A) Glenn Whitmore (A / CA) Jeff Shultz

We're celebrating THE ARCHIES 55th anniversary with this special issue honoring their musical mayhem-featuring a BRAND NEW STORY! In "Sound Off!" The Archies are looking for a place to practice after their loud music forced Mr. Andrews to kick them out of his garage. Where will they go next to rehearse? PLUS a sampling of some of the best classic and modern classic stories featuring the musical supergroup!

In Shops: 4/6/2022

SRP: $2.99

