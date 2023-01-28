Archie's Valentine's Day Spectacular 2023 Preview: Short Kings Rise The nerd faction at Riverdale High catch the attention of the new girl at school in this preview of Archie's Valentine's Day Spectacular 2023, and Archie and Reggie won't stand for it.

Welcome to my preview of Archie's Valentine's Day Spectacular 2023! In this issue, the nerd faction at Riverdale High catch the attention of the new girl at school and Archie and Reggie won't stand for it. Joining me for this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what are your thoughts on the preview? But, a word of warning: try not to try to take over the world this time.

ARCHIE'S VALENTINE'S DAY SPECTACULAR 2023

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

DEC221134

(W) Jamie L Rotante (A) Bill Golliher (CA) Dan Parent

Love is in the air with a BRAND-NEW story to kick off this collection of romance tales! In "More Than Meets the Eye," a new student has arrived at Riverdale High! Cassie Cloud is tall, confident, funny, and catching all the guys' attention-much to the chagrin of the girls. But she doesn't seem interested in the most popular guys in school-instead she's been hanging with the likes of Randolph, Dilton, Toño, Raj and even Prankenstein. What can Archie and Reggie do to get her attention, without catching the ire of Betty and Veronica? The short kings rise in this new Valentine's tale! Plus, a collection of sweet stories perfect for that special someone!

In Shops: 2/1/2023

SRP: $2.99

