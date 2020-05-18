The Art Students League Seeks Submissions for This Quarantine Life

This Quarantine Life: A COVID-19 Era Comics Anthology is a digital comics anthology edited by creators and instructors Steven Walker and Greg Follender. The anthology is presented by The Art Students League of New York, the oldest not-for-profit art school in Manhattan, New York. The League includes in their alumni, including Will Eisner, Gene Colan, Ramona Fradon, Dan DeCarlo and Walt Kelly. This anthology is a platform for artists to share their experiences during this unprecedented time through the language of comics.

They are seeking one-page comics telling the creator's personal stories during this quarantine. Applicants need not have any affiliation to The League and they invite the general public to participate in this free call to artists. This anthology is sponsored by The Art Students League of New York, the alma mater of comics luminary Will Eisner, a pioneer in the medium of graphic storytelling and sequential art. In his spirit, this anthology is a venue for artists to share their experiences during this unprecedented time through the language of comics. We are looking for 1-page comics about your personal story during this quarantine.

The submission guidelines are as follows:

– Artwork may be made using any medium, in black-and-white or in color

– Artwork must be submitted in DIGITAL format at this link

– Page dimensions must be 11 x 17 inches (with a 9 x 15 inch live area for text or important elements)

– Color files preferably in CMYK color space

– Minimum 300dpi, maximum 600dpi

– Please no photo comics or 3D-rendered comics.

This anthology will be published digitally first for free on Comixology and iBooks, with a physical publication released at a later date. Deadline for submissions is Sunday, May 31, 2020. Here are a couple of accepted pieces;

The League was founded in 1875 by students breaking away from the National Academy of Design. That independent spirit remains at The League today, where students pursue their work unconstrained by what they see as dogma, politics or burdensome tuition. They state that they educate students in the language and process of making art in an environment where anyone who wishes to pursue arts education can realize his or her full potential. The League believes they fulfil this mission by offering affordable, high-quality education and instruction in painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture and assemblage. Artists who have studied at the League include Georgia O'Keeffe, Norman Rockwell, Jackson Pollock, Robert Rauschenberg, Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder, James Rosenquist and Ai-Weiwei, among others.