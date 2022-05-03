Atlantean Brexit, Giant Squids & Suicide Army in Flashpoint Beyond #1

It is possible that you may have read a lot of this in earlier Flashpoint Gossip from Bleeding Cool. And you may be waiting on, as we promised last night, some new Dark Crisis Gossip. That's coming. But for now, let's have a look at some of the new Flashpoint Universe history playing out in today's Flashpoint Beyond… and some of the gossip bullet points we ran last time…

6. Atlantis has done its own Brexit and has walled up Great Britain against the rest of the world. No one gets in or out, even with a blue passport. And they are threatening to drown the place. And then everyone else. That's right folks, it's War.

12. The giant squids are also back. Flashpoint Beyond did it eleven minutes ago. But everyone can be an Hourman. And as for Barry, oh how the ghost of you clings.

7. Is the Super-Man's absence just a lead in to the inevitable Kryptonian invasion of Earth, that Flashpoint was just to soften up the Earth for?

8. What if Suicide Squad was a Suicide Army?

10. The Thomas Wayne Batman may have killed Poison Ivy. But now she's back. And she may have an issue with all this. 11. And so is Jemm, The Son Of Saturn. Man, they are finding all sorts of folks for this thing.

9. Oswald and Dexter make for a great double act of all time. But why is Dexter shooting the ceiling?

That seemed to work out. Will we be as accurate with our Dark Crisis Gossip later today?

Tick tock, tick tock…

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #1 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

Batman's hunt for the Clockwork Killer brings him to Europe and face to face with the mad king, Aquaman. On the eve of Aquaman's sinking of London, Batman infiltrates his stronghold and goes on the warpath for answers. Nothing matters to Batman, whose world is already dead, but if he can track down the Clockwork Killer, Thomas can save his son's world and put everything back together again.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/03/2022