Avengers #54 Preview: Thor vs. Thor

Thor manhandles his evil doppelganger in this preview of Avengers #54… but it's a lot less sexy than it sounds. Then the chains get involved. Check out the preview below.

Avengers #54

by Jason Aaron & Juan Frigeri, cover by Javier Garron

THE DEATH HUNT CONCLUDES! Doctor Doom and his Multiversal Masters of Evil have come hunting Deathloks. And now there's only one Deathlok left, trapped inside the rubble of a besieged Avengers Mountain. Just in time for a new group of Avengers to rise from the ruins, with new members and at least one Avenger having been wildly transformed. And just who is the cosmic general who commands the Deathloks, the mysterious Avenger Prime?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.55"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608857705411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

