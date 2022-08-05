Avengers #59 Preview: Cowboy @#$%

The Avengers head to the wild West in this preview of Avengers #59. Reckon they'll use the word "reckon" a mighty lot, partners. Check out the preview below.

Avengers #59

by Jason Aaron & Javier Garron, cover by Javier Garron

THE LEGEND OF RENO PHOENIX AND THE STARBRAND KID! The Avengers' journey through time brings them to the Old West, where they cross paths with a couple of History's Mightiest Heroes, whose six-guns are loaded with the greatest powers of the heavens. But is that enough to force a showdown with the forces of Mephisto? Or will the Avengers be lost in time forever?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608857705911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960608857705921 – AVENGERS 59 BAGLEY BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.