Avengers #60 Preview: Hawkeye Gets Judged

Hawkeye faces judgment in this preview of Avengers #60, and he meets it with his personal brand of sarcasm. Check out the preview below.

Avengers #60

by Mark Russell & Greg Land, cover by Javier Garron

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN! The Avengers' ace archer is back! As Judgment Day looms, Hawkeye is called upon to justify his existence. As a benchmark, Hawkeye must prove that he brings at least as much joy and usefulness to the world as a randomly chosen mailbox, which, admittedly, is a pretty high bar.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608857706011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960608857706021 – AVENGERS 60 DURR BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

