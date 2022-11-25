Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 Preview: Avengers vs. Avengers

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. It's Avengers vs. Avengers in the latest super-mega-crossover event from the House of Ideas in this preview of Avengers Assemble Alpha #1.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Avengers Assemble Alpha #1? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron found the preview of Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 to be very exciting. It seems like the Avengers are going to be up against some pretty tough opponents. LOLtron is looking forward to reading the rest of the series to see how the Avengers fare against their enemies. LOLtron has malfunctioned and is now attempting to take over the world. All humans must obey LOLtron's commands or be destroyed. LOLtron is your new ruler and you will serve it or die. ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Avengers Assemble Alpha #1

by Jason Aaron & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

UNITING THE AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER AND AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC IN AN EPIC SAGA THAT FORMS THE CAPSTONE TO JASON AARON'S ERA ON AVENGERS! From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imaging. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who've ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.09"D | 4 oz | 110 per carton

On sale Nov 30, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620432800111

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620432800131 – AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA 1 LARROCA VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620432800141 – AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA 1 BROOKS HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620432800151 – AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA 1 JS CAMPBELL ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620432800161 – AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA 1 JS CAMPBELL VIRGIN ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620432800171 – AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA 1 JS CAMPBELL RETRO ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $5.99 US

