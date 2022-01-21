Avengers Forever #2 Preview: Gonna Have to Amputate

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Black Skull removes Ghost Rider's driving foot in this preview of Avengers Forever #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Avengers Forever #2

by Jason Aaron & Aaron Kuder, cover by Aaron Kuder

VENGEANCE IN THE WASTELAND! On an alternate Earth ravaged by the multiversal Masters of Evil, Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes has been taken prisoner by the planet's dark wastelords, the brutal War Machines. And what the Rider endures at their hands will change him forever – into the most unbridled force for vengeance any universe has ever seen. That's unless Ant-Man, Tony Stark and his bunch of ragtag heroes can pull off the mother of all rescues.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620192100211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620192100221 – AVENGERS FOREVER 2 DAUTERMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US