AWA Studios Release Video Featuring Creators and New Series

AWA Studios, the new publisher punching above its weight with solid and unique titles under the editorship of Axel Alonso, released a new video at this year's virtual ComicsPro. The video featured all the current writers thanking retailers for their support and offered previews of their new and upcoming books.

And what a lineup of creators it is. The list includes J. Michael Straczynski, Garth Ennis, Christa Faust, Victor Gischler, Kaare Andrews, and John Lees. The gamut of genres runs from superhero action to horror to zombie apocalypse to Science Fiction to crime thrillers. They often feel like comics from the era of peak Vertigo: meaty stories with strong social and political undertones, which is often Axel Alonso's editorial preference. The tone and approach is what often sets their books apart from titles from other publishers right now, and that seems to be paying off. According to retailers, the market is responding with the titles selling well, including with variant covers. The video previews about 10 new upcoming titles in the publisher's first batch of 2021 launch titles, including Science Fiction thriller Mann's World, season 2 of zombie apocalypse saga Year Zero, feminist Science Fiction Western Redemption, teen superhero saga E-Ratic, time travel heist comedy Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal, Science Fiction thriller Moths, kids' Science Fiction title Byte-Sized, and Good Girl action thriller Fight Girls.

The series are released first as miniseries, then collected as graphic novels after their monthly serials are complete. At the moment, graphic novel editions of their first wave of titles have been released. This includes season 1 of The Resistance, Season 1 of Year Zero, season 1 of horror anthology series Hotell, grim gangster saga Old Haunts, divine supernatural thriller Archangel 8, topical Mexican border thriller Red Border, feminist pulp thriller Bad Mother, serial killer thriller Devil's Highway, and critically-acclaimed nonfiction journalist comic series Covid Chronicles.

You can support your comics retailers by buying the books from them.