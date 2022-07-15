AXE: Judgment Day #1 Preview: Premature Evacuation

Sersi's date with Tony Stark is cut short when Captain Mavel and Echo yank her into space in this preview of AXE: Judgment Day #1… and just when it was about to get good! Check out the preview below.

AXE: Judgment Day #1

by Kieron Gillen & Valerio Schiti, cover by Mark Brooks

IN THE LAND OF THE RIGHTEOUS… The X-Men claim they're the planets' new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. The Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have kept from them. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn. Who has leaked the X-Men's secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? Judgment Day from Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti is the apocalyptic emotional event to define the summer.

