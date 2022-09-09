AXE: Judgment Day #4 Preview: Starfox Has a Plan

Starfox doesn't think it's a great idea to emotionally manipulate the world to gaslight a celestial in this preview of AXE: Judgment Day #4… but he does have a plan B. Check out the preview below.
AXE: Judgment Day #4
by Kieron Gillen & Valerio Schiti, cover by Mark Brooks
The clock is ticking and midnight looms. It's not too late.
Marvel | Marvel Universe
On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620368000411
| Rated T+
$4.99
