AXE: Judgment Day #4 Preview: Starfox Has a Plan

Starfox doesn't think it's a great idea to emotionally manipulate the world to gaslight a celestial in this preview of AXE: Judgment Day #4… but he does have a plan B. Check out the preview below.

AXE: Judgment Day #4

by Kieron Gillen & Valerio Schiti, cover by Mark Brooks

The clock is ticking and midnight looms. It's not too late.

