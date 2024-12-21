Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Hank Howard, kickstarter

Bad Idea Promises Pizza Kickstarter Delivery In 30 Days, Or Its Free

Bad Idea Comics promises Hank Howard, Pizza Detective Kickstarter delivery in 30 Days, or its free.

Apparently, in the eighties in America, Domino's Pizza once promised to deliver a pizza in 30 minutes, or it would be free. But this was later discontinued after delivery drivers were charged with speeding and engaging in reckless driving, including fatal car accidents. Well, this shouldn't be the case with Bad Idea Comics. Who are promising that the deluxe hardcovers Kickstarter for Robert Venditti and David Lapham's Hank Howard, Pizza Detective will be delivered within thirty days of the Kickstarter campaign ending, or it will be entirely free. They say that this will be a world record for the fastest delivery of a campaign in history, but I don't know; I've had them arrive in a week or two in the past.

Anyway, Hank Howard, Pizza Detective, will collect all four published tales and add seven new stories, including the Hero Trade X Hank Howard two-part crossover event with Matt Kindt.

"Hank Howard thought he'd seen it all—until Mary Janacek came along. Big Caligula's Pizza's star delivery driver has a perfect track record: always on time, pizzas piping hot, and glowing customer reviews. Too perfect, if you ask Hank. There's something… off. Determined to expose the truth, Hank sets up a stakeout for her next delivery. When she's a no-show, he's ready to watch her perfect record crumble. But just as the clock strikes zero—BOOM!—Mary arrives in a blur. Pizzas in hand, smile on her face. Hank's jaw hits the floor. One moment she wasn't there; the next, she's standing at the front door, like she teleported straight out of thin air. That's when it clicks. Mary Janacek isn't just a delivery driver—she's superhuman. But what's her game? As Hank digs deeper, he uncovers a shadowy web of murder, deception, and a conspiracy so twisted it begins with blood raining from the sky and ends with… well, let's just say someone's getting an ice pick shoved where the sun don't shine and a severed pecker is making its way to La Cinq Magnifique's doorstep. Introducing, a brand-new hero to the HERO TRADE pantheon — THRUSH — and smashing together two of BAD IDEA's most popular mythologies for the first time."

And exclusively in Robert Venditti and David Lapham's Hank Howard, Pizza Detective, a prelude story, the Deep Dish Daydreams prequel, fifteen brand-new interstitials and behind-the-scenes content, with over 200 pages of new material.

