Barbaric: Hell To Pay Returns in Vault Comics January 2023 Solicits

After the initial publication of Barbaric (seen below) by Mike Moreci and Nathan Gooden from Vault Comics, they promised "multiple new miniseries" and one-shots in 2022 and beyond. Well, here is that "beyond". No covers yet, but Barbaric returns to Vault Comics in January 2023, as well as the other Vault Comics titles out that month.

BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #1 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

NOV221907

NOV221908 – BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #1 CVR B – 4.99

NOV221909 – BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

NOV221910 – BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

NOV221911 – BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

NOV221912 – BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #1 CVR F 100 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

Barbaric is back and headed straight to hell in an all-new arc so big and bloody, it's getting an extra issue!

While Owen tames a dragon with an old friend, Soren and Steel cross paths with someone else from our cursed barbarian's past…who isn't looking nearly as friendly. Hell hath no fury like a woman stabbed through the heart by an ugly f***ing orc.

Oh, wait! Who's carrying Axe?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BARBARIC TP VOL 02 AXE TO GRIND (MR)

VAULT COMICS

NOV221913

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

When a foe from Owen's past returns, he embarks on a bloody mission to succeed where he once failed and kill a malevolent demigod. Which suits Axe just fine, considering he hasn't gotten drunk on god blood yet! Meanwhile, Owen's former barbarian comrade, now a timid vampire, gets cold feet about a life of violence. But in the world of BARBARIC, where orcs, giant spiders, and devil bats roam the land, and doing good is full of gore, is there any other way?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BARBARIC TP VOL 01 MURDERABLE OFFENSES (MR)

VAULT COMICS

NOV221914

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches.

Welcome to the skull-cracking, blood-splattering, mayhem-loving comic brave enough to ask: How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence? Hah! F***ing with you. It's just BARBARIC.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #3 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

NOV221915

NOV221916 – DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #3 CVR B HURTT – 4.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

Goblins are bad enough. Alien goblins from another world? That's a whole new level of messed-up. The sales crew knocks on a door unlike any other-the door of a UFO! Venturing into a spaceship, the team encounters vile experiments, awful hallucinations, and a host of very curious creatures from another world. First contact is about to go wildly wrong!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN #8 CVR A CAMPBELL

VAULT COMICS

NOV221917

NOV221918 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #8 CVR B TERRY – 4.99

NOV221919 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #8 CVR C SEELEY – 4.99

(W) Aaron Campbell, Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Aaron Campbell

Dr. Moreau and his mysterious investors offer temptations too dark and delicious to resist, as the party is split, and old wounds are reopened with a scalpel. Dirck and Dooley find truth in the desert, as the Not-Men hunt for new flesh.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN TP VOL 01

VAULT COMICS

NOV221920

(W) Aaron Campbell, Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Aaron Campbell

A beautiful vampire must flee monster slayers in New York City and reclaim the ancestral soil that restores her undead flesh. But the world has changed since she was reborn in the New Mexico desert, and now, Constance Der Abend and her loyal assistant Dooley , must adapt to life in the rough frontier town of Sangre De Moro, where all sorts of monsters have settled.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 17.99

FEARSCAPE TP VOL 02 A DARK INTERLUDE (O/A)

VAULT COMICS

NOV221921

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Piotr Kowalski, Andrea Mutti (CA) Nathan Gooden

"After the stunning success of Fearscape, comes A Dark Interlude, the story of-No! The only offence to literature greater than the loathsome synopsis is the sequel. I will not stand idle while some poor excuse for an editor mangles and confuses my story, which is intact, perfect, and concluded, with this derivative drivel. Mark my words, this nonsense has nothing to do with my tale. I am not in it. I do not condone it. And you, dear reader, should not buy it.

-Henry Henry"

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 17.99

SHADOW SERVICE TP VOL 03

VAULT COMICS

NOV221922

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Corin Howell

From NewYork Times bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and artist Corin Howell (Wonder Woman) comes the start of a thrilling new chapter of the supernatural spy saga!

All over the world, secret agents are being murdered by monstrous folk horrors, and not even MI666 is safe. Gina Meyer faces tragedy as a teammate turns enemy. But what of the quest to find out the truth about her past and powers?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 17.99

