Batgirl #13 Preview: Cass Cain's Himalayan Showdown

Batgirl #13 hits stores Wednesday! Cass faces the Unburied and Nyssa al Ghul in the Himalayas. Will she seek vengeance for Lady Shiva's death?

Article Summary Batgirl #13 releases November 5th, as Cass Cain treks through the Himalayas to face deadly new threats.

Cass is drawn into conflict with the Unburied and Nyssa al Ghul, confronting secrets from her past.

Will Batgirl seek vengeance for Lady Shiva’s death by allying with old enemies in this action-packed chapter?

CASS CAIN ON THE PATH OF VENGEANCE! After a long, snowy trek through the Himalayas, Batgirl and her crew arrive at a hidden refuge deep within the mountains. But there's no time to let their guard down as the Unburied threat returns seeking blood, and Nyssa al Ghul attempts to get Batgirl to join her cause against them. Dark secrets threaten to pull Batgirl into a war she never wanted and force her to confront ghosts from her past and present. Has Nyssa truly turned over a new leaf? And will Cass align herself with old enemies to exact justice against the Unburied for the murder of Lady Shiva?

BATGIRL #13

DC Comics

0925DC0085

0925DC0086 – Batgirl #13 Nimit Malavia Cover – $4.99

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Reiko Murakami

CASS CAIN ON THE PATH OF VENGEANCE! After a long, snowy trek through the Himalayas, Batgirl and her crew arrive at a hidden refuge deep within the mountains. But there's no time to let their guard down as the Unburied threat returns seeking blood, and Nyssa al Ghul attempts to get Batgirl to join her cause against them. Dark secrets threaten to pull Batgirl into a war she never wanted and force her to confront ghosts from her past and present. Has Nyssa truly turned over a new leaf? And will Cass align herself with old enemies to exact justice against the Unburied for the murder of Lady Shiva?

In Shops: 11/5/2025

SRP: $3.99

