Batman #114 Preview: Poison Ivy, World's Greatest Hero?

Batman #114 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, continuing the Fear State crossover event. In this preview of the issue, we find Miracle Molly and Poison Ivy chilling underneath Gotham while all hell breaks loose topside. Molly thinks Poison Ivy would make a great superhero, maybe the best, if she put her mind to it. Ivy's not really feeling it though because she still holds a grudge for the last several decades of crap she's taken from the people of the DC Universe. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #114

DC Comics

0821DC004

0821DC005 – BATMAN #114 CVR B JORGE MOLINA CARD STORK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Brandon Thomas (A) Jorge Jimenez, Jason Howard (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Batman is racing against time to stop Gotham City from tearing itself apart as the Scarecrow's long game is revealed. The Dark Knight has bigger problems though, as an insane Peacekeeper-01 is on a murderous rampage through the streets of Gotham! Can Peackeeper-X stop him?! Back-Up: Clownhunter has been doused with Fear Toxin at the hands of the Scarecrow, and he is living out every anxiety, moment of pain, and heartbreak he's ever had. Will he find his way out and resume his goal of being Gotham's protector from clowns? Or will he succumb to Scarecrow's greatest mind game yet?! See the end of this epic story that will change Clownhunter's trajectory in Gotham City forever!

In Shops: 10/5/2021

SRP: $4.99

