Batman/Catwoman #10 Preview: Joker Does What He Does Best

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In this preview of Batman/Catwoman #10, The Joker does what he does best. No, not murder! He tells a joke! And it's actually a pretty good one! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN CATWOMAN #10 (OF 12)
DC Comics
1221DC066
1221DC067 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #10 (OF 12) CVR B JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS VAR (MR) – $4.99
1221DC068 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #10 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann
Don't mess with Catwoman! As our three storylines experience a rare moment of convergence, Selina fights for her life against The Joker and her own daughter, Batwoman. What secrets from her deadly friendship with the Clown Prince of Crime will cause this row between mother and child? Find out in an action-packed issue that proves this cat can fight!
In Shops: 2/8/2022
SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.