Batman/Catwoman #10 Preview: Joker Does What He Does Best

In this preview of Batman/Catwoman #10, The Joker does what he does best. No, not murder! He tells a joke! And it's actually a pretty good one! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN CATWOMAN #10 (OF 12)

DC Comics

1221DC066

1221DC067 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #10 (OF 12) CVR B JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS VAR (MR) – $4.99

1221DC068 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #10 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann

Don't mess with Catwoman! As our three storylines experience a rare moment of convergence, Selina fights for her life against The Joker and her own daughter, Batwoman. What secrets from her deadly friendship with the Clown Prince of Crime will cause this row between mother and child? Find out in an action-packed issue that proves this cat can fight!

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.