Batman Catwoman #7 Preview: Batman's Most Shocking Kink Revealed

Batman Catwoman #7 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, revealing exactly which suggestive Christmas song Batman likes to listen to while getting it on with Catwoman. This is what Black Label was made for. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN CATWOMAN #7 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0621DC081

0621DC082 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #7 (OF 12) CVR B JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS VAR (MR) – $4.99

0621DC083 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #7 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann

When Batman begins to doubt Catwoman's allegiance, it leads to trouble on the streets of Gotham. Who does Selina support: Joker, Phantasm, or the Dark Knight? Well, he'll soon find out that some questions are better left unasked. If he's going to test her loyalty, she's going to test his mettle. Thus, Bruce Wayne finds himself locked in a bank vault with the Gotham PD knocking on the door!

In Shops: 9/7/2021

SRP: $4.99