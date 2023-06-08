Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, dylan dog, Sergio Bonelli, Werther Dell'Edra

Batman/Dylan Dog by Werther Dell'Edera Is Published This Month

The Shadow Of The Bat written by Roberto Recchioni and drawn by Werther Dell'Edera and Gigi Cavenago will be published on the 29th of June,

Less than ten years ago, Sergio Bonelli published over 21,000 new pages of content, the equivalent of a thousand US-sized comic books a year. But over ten percent of that – 2500 pages of new content, over 200 pages (or ten US comics) a month, was dedicated to the character of Dylan Dog. Basically Sergio Bonelli publish more Dylan Dog Comics than DC publish Batman. Paranormal investigator extraordinaire, the character has been published in the US by Dark Horse in the past, as well as finding success across Europe, and adapted into two films, the first starring Rupert Everett, the second Brandon Routh. A Batman/Dylan Dog crossover has been long promised, and a prequel was published back in 2019. Since then, the artist Werther Dell'Edera has become better known for Something Is Killing The Children published by Boom Studios in the US.

Now, after four years wait, the Sergio Bonelli Editore/DC Comics crossover between Sergio Bonelli, The Shadow Of The Bat written by Roberto Recchioni and drawn by Werther Dell'Edera and Gigi Cavenago will be published in Italian newsagents on the 29th of June, with variant covers for comic stores and for online orders. Just in Italian to start, but with other languages, including English, to follow. Though it may take some time, the prequel is still not available in English yet. And neither have the Nathan Never/Justice League: Double Universe volume or Zigor/The Flash: The Ax And The Thunderbolt. I should run something on both of those as well.

The Shadow Of The Bat is set in London, with the Joker and Killer Cros hanging out by Piccadilly Circus, Dylan Dog's accomplice and Groucho Marx lookalike Groucho is also part of the story, which might necessitate changes before the US edition over copyright concerns, but hey, Dave Sim got away with it for all those years.

This will be the first of three issues, published monthly and then collected in time for Lucca.

The Bat-Signal lights up in the night to call the Nightmare Investigator into action. The trails of Batman and Dylan Dog finally connect!

Here we are. The fatal hour has struck: the Bat-signal lights up in the night to call the Nightmare Investigator into action and the tracks of Batman and Dylan Dog finally join! The Joker is in London to sign an infernal pact with Dylan Dog's nemesis, the Mephistophelean Xabaras! The bell of number seven on Craven Road screams and Bruce Wayne appears on the other side of the door. An incredible adventure side by side with the Dark Knight begins for the Investigator of Nightmares: they will have to forge an uneasy alliance, putting aside their differences in order to be able to face and defeat an evil that comes from the past…

We are to expect conflicts and team-ups between Groucho and Alfred Pennyworth, Jim Gordon and Bloch, Xabaras and The Joker alongside Killer Croc, Madame Trelkovski, Catwoman , Etrigan and, since we are in London, to look out for John Constantine.

The first issue of The Shadow Of The Bat is 64 pages long, in full colour, and will be the classic Bonellian size of 16 x 21 cm, and will cost €4.90 for the standard cover, €6 for the sketch variant and €8 for the foil variant.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!