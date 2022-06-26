Batman: Fortress #2 Preview: The Creepiest Man Alive?

The Justice League go into battle at a disadvantage in this preview of Batman: Fortress #2… is it The Flash's creepiness to blame? Cyborg thinks so. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: FORTRESS #2

DC Comics

0422DC084

0422DC085 – Batman: Fortress #2 Gerardo Zaffino Cover – $4.99

(W) Gary Whitta (A/CA) Darick Robertson

Batman and the Justice League are working desperately to save innocent lives after the arrival of a mysterious alien ship that has destabilized the entire planet. After all attempts to communicate with the unknown invaders fail, they're left with no alternative but to fight! But can even the combined might of the Justice League and all the world's militaries repel such an overwhelmingly superior force?

In Shops: 6/28/2022

SRP: $3.99

