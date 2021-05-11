Batman Helping Out Red Hood, Despite Confessing To Murder? (Spoilers)

In Batman: Urban Legends, Jason Todd – Red Hood, has done a very bad thing. And he knows it, mostly. Indeed he confesses it to Batman. He's a murderer. He may justify his killing, but it was cold blooded murder.

This was not self defense, this was not a preservation of life moment when there was choice, it was a gun shot to the head at point blank range. So clearly, Batman has no choice, he has to do what he has to do and bring Jason Todd in for the authorities to deal with, right? That's what his moral code would insist, surely?

Apparently not. Instead, in Batman: Urban Legends #3, Batman seems to have a different plan for his former ward, while finding a home for the kid now denied a father.

And before you know it, Red Hood is free to work on the case, and even reject Batman's approach.

While Future State: Gotham may suggest where this will end up. A Red Hood taking down his former team mates, and going against the Next Batman on the Gotham streets, looking more and more like Akira. Especially with that bike of his.

Oh and Gotham doing its best impression of Neo Tokyo. with a swathe of the Narrows destroyed and pinned on The Next Batman.

At least Red Hood gets a promotion out of it….

Not sure if this is how Batman hoped to help a Robin…

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #3 CVR A JOHN ROMITA JR & KLAUS JANSON

written by CHIP ZDARSKY, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, BRANDON THOMAS, and more art by EDDY BARROWS, RYAN BENJAMIN, MAX DUNBAR, and more The mystery around Cole Cash and HALO deepens as Batman takes a more active role investigating the man known as Grifter. But other villains in Gotham have begun to notice what Grifter is up to, and they're about to attempt an assassination! How long can the unlikely team-up between this Dynamic Duo last? The Outsiders epic reaches its end with the return of three iconic Outsiders: Black Lightning, Katana, and Metamorpho, all reunited to face down Katana's mother-in-law! This finale will change the makeup of the Outsiders forever and set them on a new trajectory in the DC Universe! Red Hood and Batman fight over what they should do with the child who is now orphaned as a result of Red Hood's temper. While they place the child temporarily under the care of Leslie Thompkins, she debates if she's doing the right thing. Is she just looking after another Robin in training?

Retail: $7.99

