Batman: Hush 2 Prelude MegaCon Exclusive Sells For $75 On eBay

Batman: Hush 2 Prelude MegaCon Exclusive Sells For $75 On eBay... but what's inside the pages? And how can you get it cheaper?

Article Summary FanExpo's MegaCon launches Batman: Hush 2 Prelude exclusive, a hit in Orlando.

Ashcan variant sells for $75 on eBay, with CGC copies reaching $150.

Get the ashcan for free via MegaCon's Joker #1 Combo Pack for $70.

Batman: Hush 2 Prelude previews upcoming series by Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb.

Yesterday saw FanExpo's MegaCon comic convention in Orlando, Florida begin, full of the usual comic book launches and exclusive variant covers. But one seems to be cowl and shoulders above the rest right now, the Batman: Hush 2 Prelude ashcan, from Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb.

Copies have now sold for $75, even though they are available at the show for a lot less, with a slabbed 9.8 CGC copy going for $150. And for those not at the show, you can order from the Megacon FanExpo website The Joker #1 Exclusive 4 Book Combo pack, with three different facsimile copies of The Joker #1 from 1975 for $70 all in, and receive a limited-edition copy of the Batman Hush 2 Ashcan thrown in for free.

I mean, we have seen it all before, It's the Batman Hush 2 Prelude that has already run in Justice League Unlimited #1.

As well as a few additional covers from upcoming issues from that Batman: Hush 2 series.

But if you are wanting a copy for less, maybe check out the DC Absolute/All In Universe panel at noon in theatre 4 in S320A, with Scott Snyder, Rafa Sandoval, Jorge Jimenez, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Javi Fernandez and John Timms. And if you are going, let me know what goes down at the panel…

In October, I scooped the news that Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee would return to DC Comics' main ongoing Batman comic book this year, following Chip Zdarsky's run on the series. And that it would likely be a sequel to their Hush storyline from the 2002, as Hush 2. At New York Comic Con, DC Comics confirmed the news. Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's Batman: Hush 2 begins in Batman #158 on the 26th of March, 2025, will be dubbed BATMAN: H2SH, and will run monthly for six issues through August's Batman #163. Then a second set of six issues will run as their own book, currently scheduled for 2026.

