Batman – One Bad Day: Catwoman #1 Review: Any Less Beautiful

Don't look too hard at DC's Batman – One Bad Day: Catwoman #1; otherwise, you might ask why comics can't be like this more often. The idea seems almost simple enough to work: Pair good writers with good artists for a single issue that doesn't require specialized knowledge to read.

G. Willow Wilson and Jamie McKelvie are the two principal creators responsible for Batman – One Bad Day: Catwoman #1, and the reading experience feels like a joy. Wilson writes an engaging story that rewards re-reading, and McKelvie draws the proceedings with blinding mega-wattage that lures the reader in with glamor. When he's asked to draw Selina Kyle in a dress, he draws her with athletic thighs the size of tree trunks, which lend credence to the idea that the character is capable of especially powerful jumps. She is plausible and not wafer-thin.

Wilson leaves the reader with a fun philosophical question, the reveal of which would spoil you. In my dreams, DC would reunite the Batman – One Bad Day: Catwoman #1 team next year for another run. Maybe for a #2 in 2024?

Batman - One Bad Day: Catwoman #1 Review by James Hepplewhite

8 / 10

Credits
Writer G. Willow Wilson
Artist/Colorist Jamie McKelvie
Letters Clayton Cowles