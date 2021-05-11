Batman Wants To Get Politics Out Of Superhero Comics (Spoilers)

I don't know if Justice League: The Last Ride is an Elseworld, set on The Elseworld, but it makes for a very entertaining twist on the classic Justice League set up. Which means Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern and Aquaman. Okay, not Aquaman. Maybe he'll come along later. We have a Batman with Alfred Pennyworth and Batgirl.

We have Superman with Lois – but no kids. Barry Allen is Flash, Hal Jordan is Green Lantern, Wonder Woman is alive and the Justice League headquarters is on the moon.

But things have gone wrong, very wrong.

Something very bad happened between Bruce and Clark that destroyed the Justice League. It might explain why Aquaman isn't there. It definitely explains why the Martian Manhunter is not.

But they're all back together for one last… meeting. On the moon. Apparently, Zoom isn't around in this version of the Justice League. And Hal Jordan in his regal gear is back with a proposition – and a need. Apparently, there has been a Crisis (another one) and the Green Lanterns are not what they are. Something similar to what's been going on in Green Lantern right now?

Especially when you hear what his proposal is.

And then going further, with the Green Lanterns and the Justice League of Earth,

A full protected Earth, a centre of universal Justice, and a protected planet. Of course, someone would be against all that.

That's right, the billionaire who beats up the poor, defends the banks, works with the police, and turns orphans into vigilantes is against getting involved in politics.

Given that Gotham's police are all famously corrupt, is that really the call you want to make, Batman? And will anyone start chanting Green Lives Matter as a result of this? The world of the Last Ride keeps turning, published today from DC Comics.

JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #1 CVR A DARICK ROBERTSON

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson

Once the most powerful group in the world, the Justice League was destroyed by tragedy and time, disbanding under a veil of mistrust and anger. Now, on the eve of the universe's greatest murder trial, the League must come together one last time…but can Superman and Batman bury the past before the cosmos's greatest villains bury them? Learn the shocking truth in this new digital-first adventure by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Miguel Mendonça!

Retail: $3.99

