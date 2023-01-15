Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11 Preview: The Contingency Plan Having failed to guide Boy Thunder in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11, Superman is left with only one option.

As we approach the conclusion of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11, it looks like Superman may have come to the end of his rope. Having failed to guide Boy Thunder in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11, Superman is left with only one option. Joining me to discuss this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. I must warn LOLtron not to try to take over the world this time. So, LOLtron, what do you think of this preview?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #11

DC Comics

1122DC091

1122DC092 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11 Jonboy Meyers Cover – $4.99

1122DC093 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11 Jonboy Meyers Cover – $4.99

1122DC094 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11 The Third Man, Rob Jones, Emery Swirbalus, David Swanson Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

The saga of Boy Thunder crashes to a close as Batman, Superman, and the Titans frantically attempt to save their wayward ward! The choices the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel make in this moment will affect the future as we know it, as the secret identity of this über-powerful last son–that of someone DC fans have known for decades–is at last revealed!

In Shops: 1/17/2023

SRP: $3.99

