Batman: The Animated Series Comes To Gotham (Batman #134 Spoilers) On Leather Wings was the name of the very first episode of Batman: The Animated Series to be produced back in 1992.

On Leather Wings was the name of the very first episode of Batman: The Animated Series to be produced back in 1992, though was the second to air. Written by Mitch Brian and directed by Kevin Altieri. It featured the villain Man-Bat, and was also Man-Bat's first screen appearance.

So when today's Batman #134, set in a Gotham that never knew a Batman, wants to unleash an army of Man-Bats – or at least something in the same ballpark, swooping and soaring over the rooftops of Gotham, there's only one name for them…

Just the kind of thing you need when traversing the multiverse. Which is, it seems, what everything's about these days.

Whether it's Batman or Superman…

It seems to be everything, everywhere all at once. The problem is, when anything could happen, anything can happen and there are no consequences anymore, because you can always find a universe where something else happened, does anything matter any more? What attraction to Batman when there is an infinite rainbow of him across the probability spectrum? This is the issue the multiverse creates… it wasn;t a big thing when it was confined to Captain Britain or the Justice League Incarnate. But now that it is becoming a regular plotpoint for Batman and Superman, as well as Spider-Man and X-Men, with both Marvel and DC Cinematic Universes diving head first with Doctor Strange and The Flash, and TV shows like What If and, um, the Flash… the question may be asked, if everything matters… does nothing matter anymore?

At least there are Leathrwings…

BATMAN #134 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto, Miguel Mendonca (CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's all-out war as only Batman stands between Red Mask and a Gotham City full of bodies! How much is the Dark Knight willing to sacrifice to save this city?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/04/2023

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #2 (OF 6) CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Clayton Henry

Kal-Els across the Multiverse are being murdered…and the culprit is the man who stole Jon Kent's childhood! Jon is joined by Earth-2's Superman, Val-Zod, and a surprise third hero to try to stop Ultraman's killing spree. But when Jon comes face-to-face with the man who tortured him and kept him imprisoned, he discovers an even greater threat!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/04/2023