Batman: The Animated Series Features An Origin For Damian Wayne?

Batman: The Adventures Continue: Season Three #6 by Alan Burnett, Paul Dini and Ty Templeton continues Batman: The Animated Series continuity

Batman: The Adventures Continue: Season Three #6 by Alan Burnett, Paul Dini and Ty Templeton continues the Batman: The Animated Series continuity into comic books and sees Batman meet up with Ra's al Ghul and Talia al Ghul. And things go well… relatively that is, as Ra's al Ghul is contemplating his mortality after so many, many years.

Of course, with so much talk of death, there is also the other side of the coin. New life. Even as Talia al Ghul tried to persuade Batman to take over from her father. And she can, of course, be awfully persuasive.

Might this be the B:TAS origin of Damian Wayne now? The young son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, as first seen in 1987's Batman: Son of the Demon by Mike W. Barr and Jerry Bingham before being returned to continuity and reinvented by Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert as Damian al Ghul, or Damian Wayne, eventually becoming the new Robin and a star in his own right. He has appeared in a character in the DC Animated Movie Universe, is coming to the Brave And The Bold TV series, but this might be a way for Paul Dini to bring him into the original DCAU… admittedly one that is playing the long game.

