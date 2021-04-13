Batman: The Detective #1, A New Squire, But How Does London Stand Up?

Everyone knows that I will clown Tom Taylor to the end of time for writing a John Constantine comic book set in the UK in which all the police, what ever their level, including traffic wardens, were all packing heat. Given that the one thing most people know outside of the UK about British police is that they are not armed with guns or rifles as standard. I mean, Tom Taylor is not the first to make that mistake, the series of 24 that was actually filmed in London made the same mistake – and was equally clowned.

But it does mean that when Tom Taylor writes a new comic book set in London, I will give it a beady eye. And today sees the release of just such a comic, Batman: The Detective #1, drawn by Andy Kubert, in which Batman comes to London hunting down a mystery.

We see him in the Lancashire moors, which is acceptable. Then heading to London, to find former squire and current Knight, Beryl Hutchinson in hospital. And a new Knight there to protect her, as we promised last month.

And all is absolutely fine. Andy Kubert draws a tourist's impression of London, but to be fair, that's basically what a lot of London is. And then a hospital cheek by jowl to the Tower Of London. Even called Tower Hospital in the text.

Now, there is no such hospital that close to the Tower Of London. The London Bridge Hospital is one bridge down and on the other side of the Thames. There's Barts Health NHS Trust a few blocks the other way, but nothing like as big as the Tower Hospital. But that's all fine, this is creative license, they need a hospital and some handy tourits-friendly shots. And if they used a real hospital, there could be all sorts of issues.

But no one told Andy Kubert. Who seems to have drawn King's College Hospital. And even has it named on signs. And there is a King's College Hospital in London that looks just like the one he is drawing. The only problem s – it's in Brixton. Miles away, and the other side of the Thames again.

And really looks like the one Andy Kubert drew and labelled as King's College. He just decided to put the Tower Of London in the background…. which necessitated a change in the captions. Just not on the page…

Batman: The Detective #1 by Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN THE DETECTIVE #1 (OF 6) CVR A ANDY KUBERT

$3.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Andy Kubert

An epic tale begins that will take Batman on a harrowing, action-packed European adventure in a new miniseries by superstar creators Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert! A horrific tragedy in the United Kingdom sends a very personal and deadly message to the Dark Knight—one that will draw Batman out of Gotham City to investigate! From the moment he lands in Europe, Batman will face a difficult investigation and unheard-of adversaries and find the assistance of a partner once more—all in the hunt for the villain known as Equilibrium! New villains! New allies! A thrilling overseas adventure begins for the Dark Knight, starting with an extra-sized 26-page debut story! In-Store: 4/13/2021

I bought my copy from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, with an extensive back issue collection and online store. With a new store planned for Watford, if you are in the neighbourhood, check them out. Call ahead, they are offering curbside service for the next two weeks until non-essential retail stores open up.