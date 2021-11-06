Batman The Imposter #2 Preview: Adventures of Sus Batman Continue

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Now it's time to look at a preview of Batman The Imposter #2, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. The crossover between Batman and Fortnite was so successful that now Batman is crossing over with Among Us. We guess. We haven't read the comic or anything. We will say this though: we definitely prefer our Batman video game crossovers to Batman crocodile porn. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN THE IMPOSTER #2 (OF 3)

DC Comics

0921DC002 – BATMAN THE IMPOSTER #2 (OF 3) CVR B LEE BERMEJO VAR (MR) – $5.99

(W) Mattson Tomlin (A/CA) Andrea Sorrentino

Detective Blair Wong set her sights on Bruce Wayne as a source of information about the Batman—but neither of them was ready for the sparks that flew when they met. Unfortunately for their relationship, the imposter Batman has killed again, and the pressure is mounting to close the case…immediately!

In Shops: 11/9/2021

SRP: $5.99

