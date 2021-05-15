Batman vs. Journalism in Superman Red & Blue #3 [Preview]

Ah, Superman Red & Blue. The latest in a long line of recent attempts by comic book publishers to save on ink costs while convincing readers it's some kind of stylistic choice. In this preview of Superman Red & Blue #3, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics, Batman reveals his contempt for the free press. Check it out below.

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Paul Pope

written by MICHEL FIFFE, BRANDON THOMAS, NICK SPENCER, JESSE J. HOLLAND, and JAMES STOKOE

art by MICHEL FIFFE, BERAT PEKMECZI, CHRISTIAN WARD, JAMES STOKOE, and LAURA BRAGA

Five more incredible tales of the Man of Steel, told in an art style that pays tribute to his primary colors. In this issue we take visits to both Smallville and the Fortress of Solitude. We look at an object that was important to Superman on his trip to Earth, and we see the lasting impact that has on those around him. Plus, punching! Someone has to take down the electro-mechano-organic intelligence they call Kilg%re, but even he's nothing compared to the massive monster waiting in the farthest reaches of space.

In Shops: 2021-05-18

SRP: $5.99