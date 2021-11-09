Batwoman Telling Batgirl Something She Already Knows In Fear State

In last month's Nightwing #85, Barbara Gordon as Batgirl and Oracle took a peek behind the curtain to see just where Seer, The Anti-Oracle was broadcasting from. Seer was pumping out both anti-Batman and anti-Magistrate propaganda to stoke fear, rebellion, and riot, whoever she was.

And while they didn't reveal who she was, they did at least get a location lock.

The call was coming from within the house, from the Magistrate's own skybound headquarters, even though Seer was a anti-Magistrate as much as she was anti-mask.

In today's Batman: Urban Legends #9, it's Batwoman and Red Alice who are also trying to track down Seer.

And in doing so they also get a peek behind the curtain.

And Batwoman reveals the news to Nightwing and Batgirl.

Given the lead came from Batgirl and Nightwing themselves, is this just a Gotham-polite way of saying "yeah, we know, we worked it out aaaaages ago". Also, what have they been doing all this time? Of course, Seer remains busy in today's I Am Batman #3…

Where does she get these wonderful toys?

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #9 CVR A KHARY RANDOLPH (FEAR STATE)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Khary Randolph

Written by Brandon Thomas, Alyssa Wong, Dan Watters, and Sam Johns Art by Cian Tormey, Vasco Georgiev, Nikola Cizmesija, and Karl Mostert Outsiders story: "FEAR STATE" TIE-IN! The Fearful has turned the Outsiders against each other! Tim Drake has entered the fray to save the manipulated team, but it won't be enough. The future of the Outsiders depends on the Signal, but he'll need help…from the world of Future State. Signal, meet Future State Duke Thomas, and listen to every warning he has to deliver! Batwoman story: "FEAR STATE" TIE-IN! Batwoman now has the help of her sister, Beth, who is currently disguised as Red Alice to hit the underground network of villains in order to trace where the Anti-Oracle is. The only problem is, all of this is too familiar for Beth…and as old habits die hard, so might this be for Beth in keeping Red Alice at bay. Azrael story: Dead criminals are walking the streets of Gotham City, and Azrael's faith is shaken. Is the rapture truly upon us, and will this avenging angel be called home? Or is there a more sinister and human force at work, and what warrior has been stalking Jean-Paul Valley without him noticing? Threats to Azrael's body and soul are here, and he'll need more than a flaming sword to stop them. Tweedledee and Tweedledum story: After their last job with the Mad Hatter, Tweedledee and Tweedledum took their money and decided to live a quiet life…but a quiet life can be just as dangerous. Tweedledee has fallen ill, and Tweedledum will find out quickly that a pile of stolen money isn't enough to survive in Gotham City. Will his wickeder ways prevail and see him turn to a life of crime to save his cousin's life?

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/09/2021 I AM BATMAN #3 CVR A GERARDO ZAFFINO (FEAR STATE)

(W) John Ridley (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Gerardo Zaffino

Jace attempts to stem the tide of misinformation from the Seer as this mysterious adversary sends a heavily armed mob to a juvenile detention facility to break out a member of their militia. When Jace realizes his mother, Tanya, is at the facility, he'll stop at nothing to save her! But will he be too late?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/9/2021