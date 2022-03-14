Bernie Wrightson Batman, Freak Show, Frankenstein Original Art Auction

ComicConnect is running a stunning auction of original comic book artwork going under the hammer today, including more original art pages of Bernie Wrightson than I've ever seen in one place.

Starting out as an amateur, a meeting with Frank Frazetta at a comic convention in 1967 inspired Bernie Wrightson to pursue his dream of becoming a comic book artist. He began working for DC after contributing work samples to Dick Giordano, in the Silver Age he would illustrate short stories in horror anthologies, in one of those tales he invented the Swamp Thing, who would be granted his own title, which Bernie drew the first ten issues of, then he moved over to Warren, known for their macabre content, and grew his fan base, at one point he was living in the same building as Al Milgrom, Howard Chaykin and Walt Simonson. He left comics to form an artist's collective known as 'The Studio' where he would concentrate on posters and lithographs, portfolios and the like, his adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is commonly regarded as his finest achievement and he also collaborated with Stephen King on adapting his work like Creepshow. In later years he did spot work on comics, while continuing his poster work, notably illustrating the popular Batman: The Cult series. He passed away in 2017 after a long battle with brain cancer, but his work remains admired and collected to this day.

Wrightson, Bernie – BATMAN: THE CULT #2 Interior Page

From master illustrator Bernie Wrightson and writer Jim Starlin, this page shows Batman stuck in Gotham's sewers in a drug induced hallucinatory haze, being led around by what Batman sees as an angel. Pen and ink. Art is in excellent condition.

Wrightson, Bernie – WEIRD, THE (1988) #4 Splash Page

Batman confronts The Weird in this stunning splash page by Wrightson, showing off his luscious brushwork. Even in a Justice League story, Wrightson can't keep his macabre horror far from the surface. Pen and ink. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by Wrightson. Bernie Wrightson pencils and inks; page 1; 1988; image size 10" x 15"

Preliminary art for pages 19-20 of Wrightson and writer Bruce Jones' Freak Show. Beautiful insight into one of Wrightson's masterpieces, with his own handwritten notes for each page. originally serialized in Heavy Metal magazine from August 1982 – January 1983. Pen and ink. Art is in excellent condition. Bernie Wrightson pencils and inks; pages 19-20 prelims; c. early 1980s; image size 15" x 10"

Preliminary art for pages 37-38 of Wrightson and writer Bruce Jones' Freak Show. Beautiful insight into one of Wrightson's masterpieces, with his own handwritten notes for each page. originally serialized in Heavy Metal magazine from August 1982 – January 1983. Pen and ink. Art is in excellent condition. Bernie Wrightson pencils and inks; pages 37-38 prelims; c. early 1980s; image size 15" x 10"

Preliminary art for pages 37-38 of Wrightson and writer Bruce Jones' Freak Show. Stunning imagery from Wrightson's groundbreaking adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Sent to comic shops in 1983 for promotional purposes only. In very good condition, the poster is factory folded in quarters for mailing and has light handling wear.