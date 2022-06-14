Berserk & Attack On Titan Top Penguin Random House's Top 100 Manga

Go Berserk! Penguin Random House has put together a number of charts for distributing comic books and graphic novels over the last three months, including their entire manga selection, comic books translated from Japan or, for some, created in a Japanese style. The chart also includes Japanese light novels, translated and published by manga publishers and notes that Mo Dao Zu Shi's novels are climbing the charts taking three out of the top fifteen spots including two in the top ten, and with more titles announced. Berserk and Attack On Titan dominate the charts, Blue Period and Sailor Moon have a strong presence and PRH highlights upcoming titles Blue Lock, which as a prominent anime out this year, Tokyo Revengers Omnibus 1 and 2 are expected to outperform as is Our Colors out in a fortnight.

Penguin Random House's 100 Best-Selling Dark Horse Comics

  Title – Long On Sale Date Format Code Division
1 Berserk Deluxe Volume 1 26/03/2019 HC Dark Horse Comics
2 Attack on Titan 1 19/06/2012 TR Kodansha Comics
3 Attack on Titan 2 11/09/2012 TR Kodansha Comics
4 Berserk Deluxe Volume 2 09/07/2019 HC Dark Horse Comics
5 Attack on Titan 34 19/10/2021 TR Kodansha Comics
6 Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (Novel) Vol. 2 17/05/2022 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
7 Blue Period 1 13/10/2020 TR Kodansha Comics
8 Sailor Moon 1 (Naoko Takeuchi Collection) 03/05/2022 TR Kodansha Comics
9 Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 2 15/02/2022 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
10 Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 1 17/04/2018 TR Kodansha Comics
11 Attack on Titan 33 04/05/2021 TR Kodansha Comics
12 Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 1 14/12/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
13 Berserk Deluxe Volume 3 05/11/2019 HC Dark Horse Comics
14 Berserk Volume 1 04/11/2003 TR Dark Horse Comics
15 The Seven Deadly Sins 1 25/03/2014 TR Kodansha Comics
16 The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 2 19/04/2022 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
17 Berserk Deluxe Volume 4 10/03/2020 HC Dark Horse Comics
18 Berserk Deluxe Volume 5 07/07/2020 HC Dark Horse Comics
19 Attack on Titan 3 04/12/2012 TR Kodansha Comics
20 Blue Period 2 05/01/2021 TR Kodansha Comics
21 Blue Period 3 18/05/2021 TR Kodansha Comics
22 My Dress-Up Darling 01 14/04/2020 TR Square Enix
23 Attack on Titan 4 26/03/2013 TR Kodansha Comics
24 Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 4 20/10/2020 TR Kodansha Comics
25 I Want to Eat Your Pancreas: The Complete Manga Collection 22/01/2019 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
26 Attack on Titan Omnibus 2 (Vol. 4-6) 22/03/2022 TR Kodansha Comics
27 Attack on Titan 31 25/08/2020 TR Kodansha Comics
28 Attack on Titan 5 04/06/2013 TR Kodansha Comics
39 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 1 06/11/2018 TR Dark Horse Comics
30 Berserk Deluxe Volume 8 31/08/2021 HC Dark Horse Comics
31 Attack on Titan 6 27/08/2013 TR Kodansha Comics
32 Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 3 27/11/2018 TR Kodansha Comics
33 Berserk Deluxe Volume 6 24/11/2020 HC Dark Horse Comics
34 Attack on Titan Omnibus 3 (Vol. 7-9) 22/03/2022 TR Kodansha Comics
35 My Dress-Up Darling 03 29/12/2020 TR Square Enix
36 My Dress-Up Darling 02 01/09/2020 TR Square Enix
37 Blue Period 4 17/08/2021 TR Kodansha Comics
38 Berserk Deluxe Volume 7 09/03/2021 HC Dark Horse Comics
39 My Dress-Up Darling 04 08/06/2021 TR Square Enix
40 Berserk Volume 2 21/12/2004 TR Dark Horse Comics
41 Witch Hat Atelier 1 09/04/2019 TR Kodansha Comics
42 Witch Hat Atelier 2 25/06/2019 TR Kodansha Comics
43 Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 2 12/06/2018 TR Kodansha Comics
44 Blue Period 5 30/11/2021 TR Kodansha Comics
45 Vinland Saga 1 14/10/2013 HC Kodansha Comics
46 Attack on Titan Coloring Book 20/09/2016 TR Kodansha Comics
47 A Silent Voice 1 26/05/2015 TR Kodansha Comics
48 Fire Force 1 08/11/2016 TR Kodansha Comics
49 A Man and His Cat 01 11/02/2020 TR Square Enix
50 The Seven Deadly Sins 2 13/05/2014 TR Kodansha Comics
51 A Sign of Affection 1 23/02/2021 TR Kodansha Comics
52 Seaside Stranger Vol. 1: Umibe no ?tranger 27/07/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
53 Berserk Deluxe Volume 10 08/03/2022 HC Dark Horse Comics
54 Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (Novel) Vol. 1 14/12/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
55 Berserk Volume 3 21/12/2004 TR Dark Horse Comics
56 Dai Dark Vol. 1 27/04/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
57 Berserk Deluxe Volume 9 23/11/2021 HC Dark Horse Comics
58 Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set 31/10/2017 BX Kodansha Comics
59 Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition 01 28/07/2020 HC Square Enix
60 Attack on Titan 32 22/12/2020 TR Kodansha Comics
61 Blood on the Tracks 1 25/02/2020 TR Kodansha USA
62 Boys Run the Riot 1 25/05/2021 TR Kodansha Comics
63 orange: The Complete Collection 1 26/01/2016 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
64 Cat Massage Therapy Vol. 1 21/12/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
65 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 1 22/08/2017 TR Kodansha Comics
66 Berserk Volume 4 27/07/2004 TR Dark Horse Comics
67 Love in Focus Complete Collection 19/10/2021 TR Kodansha Comics
68 Sweat and Soap 2 03/04/2020 TR Kodansha Comics
69 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 2 02/04/2019 TR Dark Horse Comics
70 Go For It, Nakamura!! 03/07/2018 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
71 orange: The Complete Collection 2 31/05/2016 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
72 Witch Hat Atelier 4 12/11/2019 TR Kodansha Comics
72 Witch Hat Atelier 3 27/08/2019 TR Kodansha Comics
74 Akira Volume 1 13/10/2009 TR Kodansha Comics
75 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Light Novel) Vol. 1 21/05/2019 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
76 Attack on Titan 8 29/10/2013 TR Kodansha Comics
77 Danganronpa: The Animation Volume 1 05/04/2016 TR Dark Horse Comics
78 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 3 13/08/2019 TR Dark Horse Comics
79 Attack on Titan Omnibus 1 (Vol. 1-3) 19/10/2021 TR Kodansha Comics
80 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 3 26/12/2017 TR Kodansha Comics
81 FAIRY TAIL 1 28/08/2012 TR Kodansha Comics
82 Happiness 1 27/09/2016 TR Kodansha Comics
83 Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2 18/02/2020 TR Kodansha USA
84 Vinland Saga 6 29/09/2015 HC Kodansha Comics
85 Monster Girl Encyclopedia I 25/10/2016 HC Seven Seas Entertainment
86 Noragami: Stray God 1 02/09/2014 TR Kodansha Comics
87 The Girl From the Other Side: Si?il, A R?n Vol. 2 16/05/2017 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
88 The Quintessential Quintuplets 1 31/12/2018 TR Kodansha Comics
89 The Ancient Magus' Bride Vol. 1 12/05/2015 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
90 Fire Force 2 07/02/2017 TR Kodansha Comics
91 Vinland Saga 2 21/01/2014 HC Kodansha Comics
92 Attack on Titan Season 1 Part 1 Manga Box Set 24/04/2018 BX Kodansha Comics
93 Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition 03 16/02/2021 HC Square Enix
94 Rent-A-Girlfriend 1 02/06/2020 TR Kodansha Comics
95 The Walking Cat: A Cat's-Eye-View of the Zombie Apocalypse (Omnibus Vol. 1-3) 26/10/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
96 Classmates Vol. 2: Sotsu gyo sei (Winter) 13/08/2019 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
97 Berserk Volume 6 01/02/2005 TR Dark Horse Comics
98 Attack on Titan 13 26/08/2014 TR Kodansha Comics
99 The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 1 14/12/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment
100 Hellsing Deluxe Volume 1 14/07/2020 HC Dark Horse Comics

 

