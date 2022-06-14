Berserk & Attack On Titan Top Penguin Random House's Top 100 Manga
Go Berserk! Penguin Random House has put together a number of charts for distributing comic books and graphic novels over the last three months, including their entire manga selection, comic books translated from Japan or, for some, created in a Japanese style. The chart also includes Japanese light novels, translated and published by manga publishers and notes that Mo Dao Zu Shi's novels are climbing the charts taking three out of the top fifteen spots including two in the top ten, and with more titles announced. Berserk and Attack On Titan dominate the charts, Blue Period and Sailor Moon have a strong presence and PRH highlights upcoming titles Blue Lock, which as a prominent anime out this year, Tokyo Revengers Omnibus 1 and 2 are expected to outperform as is Our Colors out in a fortnight.
|Title – Long
|On Sale Date
|Format Code
|Division
|1
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 1
|26/03/2019
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics
|2
|Attack on Titan 1
|19/06/2012
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|3
|Attack on Titan 2
|11/09/2012
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|4
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 2
|09/07/2019
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics
|5
|Attack on Titan 34
|19/10/2021
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|6
|Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (Novel) Vol. 2
|17/05/2022
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|7
|Blue Period 1
|13/10/2020
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|8
|Sailor Moon 1 (Naoko Takeuchi Collection)
|03/05/2022
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|9
|Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 2
|15/02/2022
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|10
|Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 1
|17/04/2018
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|11
|Attack on Titan 33
|04/05/2021
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|12
|Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 1
|14/12/2021
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|13
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 3
|05/11/2019
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics
|14
|Berserk Volume 1
|04/11/2003
|TR
|Dark Horse Comics
|15
|The Seven Deadly Sins 1
|25/03/2014
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|16
|The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 2
|19/04/2022
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|17
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 4
|10/03/2020
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics
|18
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 5
|07/07/2020
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics
|19
|Attack on Titan 3
|04/12/2012
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|20
|Blue Period 2
|05/01/2021
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|21
|Blue Period 3
|18/05/2021
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|22
|My Dress-Up Darling 01
|14/04/2020
|TR
|Square Enix
|23
|Attack on Titan 4
|26/03/2013
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|24
|Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 4
|20/10/2020
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|25
|I Want to Eat Your Pancreas: The Complete Manga Collection
|22/01/2019
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|26
|Attack on Titan Omnibus 2 (Vol. 4-6)
|22/03/2022
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|27
|Attack on Titan 31
|25/08/2020
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|28
|Attack on Titan 5
|04/06/2013
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|39
|Mob Psycho 100 Volume 1
|06/11/2018
|TR
|Dark Horse Comics
|30
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 8
|31/08/2021
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics
|31
|Attack on Titan 6
|27/08/2013
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|32
|Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 3
|27/11/2018
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|33
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 6
|24/11/2020
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics
|34
|Attack on Titan Omnibus 3 (Vol. 7-9)
|22/03/2022
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|35
|My Dress-Up Darling 03
|29/12/2020
|TR
|Square Enix
|36
|My Dress-Up Darling 02
|01/09/2020
|TR
|Square Enix
|37
|Blue Period 4
|17/08/2021
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|38
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 7
|09/03/2021
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics
|39
|My Dress-Up Darling 04
|08/06/2021
|TR
|Square Enix
|40
|Berserk Volume 2
|21/12/2004
|TR
|Dark Horse Comics
|41
|Witch Hat Atelier 1
|09/04/2019
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|42
|Witch Hat Atelier 2
|25/06/2019
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|43
|Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 2
|12/06/2018
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|44
|Blue Period 5
|30/11/2021
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|45
|Vinland Saga 1
|14/10/2013
|HC
|Kodansha Comics
|46
|Attack on Titan Coloring Book
|20/09/2016
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|47
|A Silent Voice 1
|26/05/2015
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|48
|Fire Force 1
|08/11/2016
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|49
|A Man and His Cat 01
|11/02/2020
|TR
|Square Enix
|50
|The Seven Deadly Sins 2
|13/05/2014
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|51
|A Sign of Affection 1
|23/02/2021
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|52
|Seaside Stranger Vol. 1: Umibe no ?tranger
|27/07/2021
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|53
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 10
|08/03/2022
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics
|54
|Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (Novel) Vol. 1
|14/12/2021
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|55
|Berserk Volume 3
|21/12/2004
|TR
|Dark Horse Comics
|56
|Dai Dark Vol. 1
|27/04/2021
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|57
|Berserk Deluxe Volume 9
|23/11/2021
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics
|58
|Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set
|31/10/2017
|BX
|Kodansha Comics
|59
|Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition 01
|28/07/2020
|HC
|Square Enix
|60
|Attack on Titan 32
|22/12/2020
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|61
|Blood on the Tracks 1
|25/02/2020
|TR
|Kodansha USA
|62
|Boys Run the Riot 1
|25/05/2021
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|63
|orange: The Complete Collection 1
|26/01/2016
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|64
|Cat Massage Therapy Vol. 1
|21/12/2021
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|65
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 1
|22/08/2017
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|66
|Berserk Volume 4
|27/07/2004
|TR
|Dark Horse Comics
|67
|Love in Focus Complete Collection
|19/10/2021
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|68
|Sweat and Soap 2
|03/04/2020
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|69
|Mob Psycho 100 Volume 2
|02/04/2019
|TR
|Dark Horse Comics
|70
|Go For It, Nakamura!!
|03/07/2018
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|71
|orange: The Complete Collection 2
|31/05/2016
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|72
|Witch Hat Atelier 4
|12/11/2019
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|72
|Witch Hat Atelier 3
|27/08/2019
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|74
|Akira Volume 1
|13/10/2009
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|75
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Light Novel) Vol. 1
|21/05/2019
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|76
|Attack on Titan 8
|29/10/2013
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|77
|Danganronpa: The Animation Volume 1
|05/04/2016
|TR
|Dark Horse Comics
|78
|Mob Psycho 100 Volume 3
|13/08/2019
|TR
|Dark Horse Comics
|79
|Attack on Titan Omnibus 1 (Vol. 1-3)
|19/10/2021
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|80
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 3
|26/12/2017
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|81
|FAIRY TAIL 1
|28/08/2012
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|82
|Happiness 1
|27/09/2016
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|83
|Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2
|18/02/2020
|TR
|Kodansha USA
|84
|Vinland Saga 6
|29/09/2015
|HC
|Kodansha Comics
|85
|Monster Girl Encyclopedia I
|25/10/2016
|HC
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|86
|Noragami: Stray God 1
|02/09/2014
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|87
|The Girl From the Other Side: Si?il, A R?n Vol. 2
|16/05/2017
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|88
|The Quintessential Quintuplets 1
|31/12/2018
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|89
|The Ancient Magus' Bride Vol. 1
|12/05/2015
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|90
|Fire Force 2
|07/02/2017
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|91
|Vinland Saga 2
|21/01/2014
|HC
|Kodansha Comics
|92
|Attack on Titan Season 1 Part 1 Manga Box Set
|24/04/2018
|BX
|Kodansha Comics
|93
|Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition 03
|16/02/2021
|HC
|Square Enix
|94
|Rent-A-Girlfriend 1
|02/06/2020
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|95
|The Walking Cat: A Cat's-Eye-View of the Zombie Apocalypse (Omnibus Vol. 1-3)
|26/10/2021
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|96
|Classmates Vol. 2: Sotsu gyo sei (Winter)
|13/08/2019
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|97
|Berserk Volume 6
|01/02/2005
|TR
|Dark Horse Comics
|98
|Attack on Titan 13
|26/08/2014
|TR
|Kodansha Comics
|99
|The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 1
|14/12/2021
|TR
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|100
|Hellsing Deluxe Volume 1
|14/07/2020
|HC
|Dark Horse Comics