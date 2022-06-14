Berserk & Attack On Titan Top Penguin Random House's Top 100 Manga

Go Berserk! Penguin Random House has put together a number of charts for distributing comic books and graphic novels over the last three months, including their entire manga selection, comic books translated from Japan or, for some, created in a Japanese style. The chart also includes Japanese light novels, translated and published by manga publishers and notes that Mo Dao Zu Shi's novels are climbing the charts taking three out of the top fifteen spots including two in the top ten, and with more titles announced. Berserk and Attack On Titan dominate the charts, Blue Period and Sailor Moon have a strong presence and PRH highlights upcoming titles Blue Lock, which as a prominent anime out this year, Tokyo Revengers Omnibus 1 and 2 are expected to outperform as is Our Colors out in a fortnight.

Title – Long On Sale Date Format Code Division 1 Berserk Deluxe Volume 1 26/03/2019 HC Dark Horse Comics 2 Attack on Titan 1 19/06/2012 TR Kodansha Comics 3 Attack on Titan 2 11/09/2012 TR Kodansha Comics 4 Berserk Deluxe Volume 2 09/07/2019 HC Dark Horse Comics 5 Attack on Titan 34 19/10/2021 TR Kodansha Comics 6 Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (Novel) Vol. 2 17/05/2022 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 7 Blue Period 1 13/10/2020 TR Kodansha Comics 8 Sailor Moon 1 (Naoko Takeuchi Collection) 03/05/2022 TR Kodansha Comics 9 Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 2 15/02/2022 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 10 Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 1 17/04/2018 TR Kodansha Comics 11 Attack on Titan 33 04/05/2021 TR Kodansha Comics 12 Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 1 14/12/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 13 Berserk Deluxe Volume 3 05/11/2019 HC Dark Horse Comics 14 Berserk Volume 1 04/11/2003 TR Dark Horse Comics 15 The Seven Deadly Sins 1 25/03/2014 TR Kodansha Comics 16 The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 2 19/04/2022 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 17 Berserk Deluxe Volume 4 10/03/2020 HC Dark Horse Comics 18 Berserk Deluxe Volume 5 07/07/2020 HC Dark Horse Comics 19 Attack on Titan 3 04/12/2012 TR Kodansha Comics 20 Blue Period 2 05/01/2021 TR Kodansha Comics 21 Blue Period 3 18/05/2021 TR Kodansha Comics 22 My Dress-Up Darling 01 14/04/2020 TR Square Enix 23 Attack on Titan 4 26/03/2013 TR Kodansha Comics 24 Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 4 20/10/2020 TR Kodansha Comics 25 I Want to Eat Your Pancreas: The Complete Manga Collection 22/01/2019 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 26 Attack on Titan Omnibus 2 (Vol. 4-6) 22/03/2022 TR Kodansha Comics 27 Attack on Titan 31 25/08/2020 TR Kodansha Comics 28 Attack on Titan 5 04/06/2013 TR Kodansha Comics 39 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 1 06/11/2018 TR Dark Horse Comics 30 Berserk Deluxe Volume 8 31/08/2021 HC Dark Horse Comics 31 Attack on Titan 6 27/08/2013 TR Kodansha Comics 32 Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 3 27/11/2018 TR Kodansha Comics 33 Berserk Deluxe Volume 6 24/11/2020 HC Dark Horse Comics 34 Attack on Titan Omnibus 3 (Vol. 7-9) 22/03/2022 TR Kodansha Comics 35 My Dress-Up Darling 03 29/12/2020 TR Square Enix 36 My Dress-Up Darling 02 01/09/2020 TR Square Enix 37 Blue Period 4 17/08/2021 TR Kodansha Comics 38 Berserk Deluxe Volume 7 09/03/2021 HC Dark Horse Comics 39 My Dress-Up Darling 04 08/06/2021 TR Square Enix 40 Berserk Volume 2 21/12/2004 TR Dark Horse Comics 41 Witch Hat Atelier 1 09/04/2019 TR Kodansha Comics 42 Witch Hat Atelier 2 25/06/2019 TR Kodansha Comics 43 Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 2 12/06/2018 TR Kodansha Comics 44 Blue Period 5 30/11/2021 TR Kodansha Comics 45 Vinland Saga 1 14/10/2013 HC Kodansha Comics 46 Attack on Titan Coloring Book 20/09/2016 TR Kodansha Comics 47 A Silent Voice 1 26/05/2015 TR Kodansha Comics 48 Fire Force 1 08/11/2016 TR Kodansha Comics 49 A Man and His Cat 01 11/02/2020 TR Square Enix 50 The Seven Deadly Sins 2 13/05/2014 TR Kodansha Comics 51 A Sign of Affection 1 23/02/2021 TR Kodansha Comics 52 Seaside Stranger Vol. 1: Umibe no ?tranger 27/07/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 53 Berserk Deluxe Volume 10 08/03/2022 HC Dark Horse Comics 54 Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (Novel) Vol. 1 14/12/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 55 Berserk Volume 3 21/12/2004 TR Dark Horse Comics 56 Dai Dark Vol. 1 27/04/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 57 Berserk Deluxe Volume 9 23/11/2021 HC Dark Horse Comics 58 Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set 31/10/2017 BX Kodansha Comics 59 Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition 01 28/07/2020 HC Square Enix 60 Attack on Titan 32 22/12/2020 TR Kodansha Comics 61 Blood on the Tracks 1 25/02/2020 TR Kodansha USA 62 Boys Run the Riot 1 25/05/2021 TR Kodansha Comics 63 orange: The Complete Collection 1 26/01/2016 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 64 Cat Massage Therapy Vol. 1 21/12/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 65 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 1 22/08/2017 TR Kodansha Comics 66 Berserk Volume 4 27/07/2004 TR Dark Horse Comics 67 Love in Focus Complete Collection 19/10/2021 TR Kodansha Comics 68 Sweat and Soap 2 03/04/2020 TR Kodansha Comics 69 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 2 02/04/2019 TR Dark Horse Comics 70 Go For It, Nakamura!! 03/07/2018 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 71 orange: The Complete Collection 2 31/05/2016 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 72 Witch Hat Atelier 4 12/11/2019 TR Kodansha Comics 72 Witch Hat Atelier 3 27/08/2019 TR Kodansha Comics 74 Akira Volume 1 13/10/2009 TR Kodansha Comics 75 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Light Novel) Vol. 1 21/05/2019 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 76 Attack on Titan 8 29/10/2013 TR Kodansha Comics 77 Danganronpa: The Animation Volume 1 05/04/2016 TR Dark Horse Comics 78 Mob Psycho 100 Volume 3 13/08/2019 TR Dark Horse Comics 79 Attack on Titan Omnibus 1 (Vol. 1-3) 19/10/2021 TR Kodansha Comics 80 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 3 26/12/2017 TR Kodansha Comics 81 FAIRY TAIL 1 28/08/2012 TR Kodansha Comics 82 Happiness 1 27/09/2016 TR Kodansha Comics 83 Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2 18/02/2020 TR Kodansha USA 84 Vinland Saga 6 29/09/2015 HC Kodansha Comics 85 Monster Girl Encyclopedia I 25/10/2016 HC Seven Seas Entertainment 86 Noragami: Stray God 1 02/09/2014 TR Kodansha Comics 87 The Girl From the Other Side: Si?il, A R?n Vol. 2 16/05/2017 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 88 The Quintessential Quintuplets 1 31/12/2018 TR Kodansha Comics 89 The Ancient Magus' Bride Vol. 1 12/05/2015 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 90 Fire Force 2 07/02/2017 TR Kodansha Comics 91 Vinland Saga 2 21/01/2014 HC Kodansha Comics 92 Attack on Titan Season 1 Part 1 Manga Box Set 24/04/2018 BX Kodansha Comics 93 Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition 03 16/02/2021 HC Square Enix 94 Rent-A-Girlfriend 1 02/06/2020 TR Kodansha Comics 95 The Walking Cat: A Cat's-Eye-View of the Zombie Apocalypse (Omnibus Vol. 1-3) 26/10/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 96 Classmates Vol. 2: Sotsu gyo sei (Winter) 13/08/2019 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 97 Berserk Volume 6 01/02/2005 TR Dark Horse Comics 98 Attack on Titan 13 26/08/2014 TR Kodansha Comics 99 The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 1 14/12/2021 TR Seven Seas Entertainment 100 Hellsing Deluxe Volume 1 14/07/2020 HC Dark Horse Comics