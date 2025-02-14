Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: betrayal of dignity, digital comics, korean comics, Manta Comics

Betrayal of Dignity: Manta's Hit Dark Romance Ends on Feb. 26th

Betrayal of Dignity, one of Manta Comics' top dark romance series, is in its climactic chapters, with the final chapter coming on February 26th.

Chloe Verdier, trapped in a loveless marriage with a power-hungry duke, battles high society's disdain.

Damien's secret could shatter Chloe's world; dark romance fans won't want to miss the final twist.

Explore a tale of love, betrayal, and intrigue as Chloe grapples with loyalty and a shocking revelation.

Betrayal of Dignity, one of the top titles on the digital comics platform Manta, is reaching its finale on February 26th. The dark romantic fantasy is about a woman named Chloe who is forced to marry a duke who is known to be ruthless and cold and is hellbent on unseating the current royal family and getting the throne for himself.

Betrayal of Dignity features Chloe Verdier, the eldest daughter of the financially struggling Viscount Verdier, who has a disabled leg makes her tarnished in the eyes of high society. She dedicates herself to helping her younger sister, Alice, secure a good marriage for their family. One day, at a ball, she unexpectedly reunites with Damien, whom she met during the war three years ago. Back then, her father had arranged for his army to rest at the Verdier estate.

Damien Ernst von Tisse, the king's nephew and sole heir to the Duke of Tisse, is strikingly handsome but just as arrogant and possessive as he was back then. At the ball, Chloe kneels before Damien, pleading with him to cover up her sister Alice's disgrace.

After returning home, Chloe agonizes over how to write Damien a letter of gratitude. But before she can finish, he unexpectedly visits the Verdier estate and proposes to Alice. However, already in love with another, Alice chooses to elope in the dead of night with a mysterious gypsy. Determined, Chloe offers herself in marriage instead, claiming she can be useful to Damien's plans.

As their marriage unfolds, Chloe falls for Damien, and it seems that Damien, too, has come to love her. Their relationship reaches a peak of happiness when Chloe becomes pregnant. But when she discovers the shocking truth behind their union, everything shatters. What fate awaits them? It's not a romance without betrayal, trauma, and toxic relationships. That's a common feature in Manta romances and what the fans keep coming back for.

