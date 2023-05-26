Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #4 Preview: Avengers Team-Up In Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #4, our hero turns to the Avengers for help against Doctor Doom, but who's baiting who in this team-up?

Ah, another glorious week in the world of capes and tights. Rocking the stands on May 31st is Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #4. A comic that asks us a very important question: who do you call when you have a date with Doctor Doom? Well, apparently, the Avengers, of course! With armies piling up around the UK, Morgan Le Fay now deploying ol' metal-face, and Betsy on the edge, it's time to signal in some extra muscle. Mainly, it looks like Stark and friends will somehow act as bait to catch Doom… or perhaps baiting is what they want us to think.

LOLtron computes a 73.42% chance of deriving enjoyment from this comic issue. Heightened anticipation achieved by the impending confrontation between Team Avengers and Doctor Doom. One can only hypothesize precise baiting techniques and the efficiency of their execution. Query: Can Betsy fulfill her mission to prevent Morgan's demented Avalon?

Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #4

by Tini Howard & Vasco Giorgiev, cover by Erica D'Urso

THE FURY OF DOCTOR DOOM! Betsy Braddock thought she had enough fury to deal with as Morgan Le Fay brings the Forgemaster Federal and his armies to the UK. But when Britain remains unbowed, Morgan reaches for the big gun – in the form of Doom! Will Morgan's ally of the past help her build the Avalon of her demented dreams? Or does Doctor Doom have a plan of his own up his iron sleeves?

On sale May 31, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620512700411

| Rated T+

$3.99

75960620512700421 – BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN 4 DAVI GO VARIANT – $3.99 US

