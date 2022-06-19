Betty and Veronica: Beach Bash Preview: Poor Archie

When Archie lets a modeling job go to his head in this preview of Betty and Veronica: Beach Bash, the girls hire some gigoglos to get back at him. Archie ends up body shamed for being a "pipsqueak." Ah, the 1960s. Check out the preview below.

BETTY AND VERONICA: BEACH BASH

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR221257

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan DeCarlo

Enjoy some fun in the sun with this cool collection of sizzling summer fun! The Riverdale Shore is about to see the wildest party ever! Betty, Veronica and the gang are taking over the beach in this special summer compilation. With all the sun, surf and swimsuits, it sounds like a paradise! Put on some sunscreen and join us in this 120-page collection of classic Archie Comics stories!

In Shops: 6/22/2022

SRP: $12.99

