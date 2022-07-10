Betty And Veronica Friends Forever Summer Surf Party #1 Preview

Wordle comes for Archie Comics in this preview of Betty And Veronica Friends Forever Summer Surf Party #1. Check out the preview below.

BETTY AND VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER SUMMER SURF PARTY #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAY221191

(W) Jamie L Rotante (A) Dan Parent, Bob Smith (CA) Glenn Whitmore, Bill Golliher

A BRAND NEW STORY kicks off this collection of fun-in-the-sun stories about pool parties, beach bashes and more, all hosted by Betty & Veronica! In "What's the Word?" Veronica's planning on throwing the BIGGEST pool party ever. She's been working on it for months, and now the big day is almost here! …But no one seems to be that interested. Everyone's too consumed with beating each other's streak on a brand-new app called "Wordeel" Can Veronica get everyone into the spirit so her pool party can actually make a splash?

In Shops: 7/13/2022

SRP: $2.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie, Comics, previews