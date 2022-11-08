Betty & Veronica Friends Forever Christmas Party #1 Preview: Gloom

Betty spreads the opposite of Christmas cheer in this preview of Betty & Veronica Friends Forever Christmas Party #1.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER CHRISTMAS PARTY #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP221379

(W) J. Torres (A) Bob Smith (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent

Betty & Veronica are inviting you to a festive fun party, and they're kicking off the celebration with a BRAND NEW story! Veronica recruits her cousin Harper to help give Betty the perfect Christmas gift, while Betty's busy with Ginger, trying to get the perfect gift for Veronica. Will they be able to top each other's gift-giving skills?

In Shops: 11/9/2022

SRP: $2.99

