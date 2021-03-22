Bid to Win A Butch Guice Original From Brubaker's Captain America Run

Ed Brubaker made headlines recently with his commentary on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, mentioning his mixed feelings about the series that owes much of its success to Brubaker's seminal Captain America run. All of the controversy aside, though, Brubaker's run on Captain America remains one of the most celebrated, influential, and beloved runs on any modern superhero title. Through his run, which 'resurrected' the long-dead Bucky Barnes as the Winter Soldier, killed and later resurrected Steve Rogers in the landmark Death of Captain America storyline, and so much more, Brubaker collaborated with some of the best artists in comics. Among those artists that helped shape Captain America into one of the definitive modern runs is Butch Guice, a long-time veteran of the art form who has worked on every title you could imagine and many you couldn't. From Thor to X-Men, from Aliens/Predator to Terminator, from Aquaman to Teen Titans, Guice is a once-in-a-lifetime talent that has spent his life illustrating top-notch comics. Now, you can bid on one of Guice's original pages from his time on Captain America over at Heritage Auctions.

Butch Guice Captain America #35 Story Page 13 Original Art (Marvel Comics, 2008).

James "Bucky" Barnes made his iconic transition to the new Captain America, in the previous issue, and now it's time to get to work…and not a moment too soon. Ink over graphite and wash on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Marginal production smudges and soft handling wear. Signed in top right corner and in Excellent condition.

If you're excited for Falcon & the Winter Soldier, why not own a piece of the history that inspired it all with this original inked page? You can head over to Heritage Auctions right now and stake your claim for this page from the incredible The Death of Captain America arc. Best of luck to all those bidding!