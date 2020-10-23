Big Girls #3 Review: Inventive Science Fiction Adventure

Posted on | by Hannibal Tabu | Comments
Big Girls #3
8/10
Third time's the charm as the new science fiction adventure series from Image Comics makes a strong showing.

Big Girls #3 is a gigantic update to the story and pulse-pounding action; this wildly inventive science fiction adventure series gives readers a deeper understanding of the characters and the world they inhabit.

Big Girls #3 Review: Inventive Science Fiction Adventure
The cover of Big Girls #3. Credit: Image Comics
Ember's origin on a far from the enclave called The Preserve is revealed, as her uncomplicated father and two brothers suffered in poverty before High Marshall Tannik came knocking, looking for a young girl who was easily 24 feet tall. In this period, she befriended a young Jack (the name for gigantic, deformed boys infected by a genetic disorder) and shared two cows with him, cows her father was counting on selling to support them. This early affinity for the gigantic boys comes to a head when Ember stops her kill mission after hearing the Jack target speak, begging for help.
With huge scale action and some troubling ethical connotations, we get a better idea of who Gulliver is and why she knows so much about everything going on. Likewise, the tension between Ember and Apex finds a kind of outlet, and the grieving father Martin gets completely radicalized.
Writer/artist Jason Howard does it all here, dipping readers deep into his own custom mythos. With only the letters of Fonografiks as a collaborator, this story continues as an engaging, inventive new path. Two of the best elements of this work really stand out. First, Howard's command of facial expressions, which do a lot of the lifting for storytelling on their own. Second, the clarity and strength of this world's internal rules — things you learned this issue make things you saw in the first two make more sense.

With all this fantastic effort, this series is now guaranteed its space as a purchase here until it goes three issues at a lower quality level. Being honest? That doesn't seem very plausible. RATING: BUY.

Big Girls #3

By Jason Howard
Farm life is no escape from the Jacks, but Ember has worse problems as she battles her toughest foe ever!

About Hannibal Tabu

Hannibal Tabu is a writer, journalist, DJ, poet and designer living in south Los Angeles with his wife and children. He's a winner of the 2012 Top Cow Talent Hunt, winner of the 2018-2019 Cultural Trailblazer award from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, his weekly comic book review column THE BUY PILE can be found on iHeartRadio's Nerd-O-Rama podcast, his reviews can be found on BleedingCool.com, and more information can be found at his website, www.hannibaltabu.com.
Plus, get free weekly web comics on the Operative Network at http://bit.ly/combatshaman.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  