Big Spoilers About The New Green Goblin in W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #4

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man is a weird comic for Marvel Comics to publish, taking characters from the comics line and the movie line in a series to tie-in with a theme park exhibit and being rather fun in the process, though its production was a hard and repeatedly delayed one. But it seems to all have worked out. This week's fourth out of five issues is described as "The Worldwide Engineering Brigade are in for a surprise! Who's big, green and usually angry? Spidey and the team are about to find out". That would suggest the Incredible Hulk – but they already have Amadeus Cho on the team.

Instead, as the previous issue revealed, they are on the hunt for a new version of the Green Goblin.

Dr. Mendel Stromm, also known as Robot Master and Gaunt.was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for Amaxing Spider-Man in 1966. Originally, he was Norman Osborn's college professor and later became a partner in OsCorp Industries. His early research was on a chemical that would provide enhanced strength in its test subjects and would eventually turn Osborn into the Green Goblin. Osborn, wanting the formula for himself, discovered that Stromm had been embezzling funds from OsCorp. Stromm explained that he was merely borrowing them, but Osborn turned him over to the police. After several years in prison, Stromm was released and tried to kill Osborn for revenge using deadly robots. He was stopped by Spider-Man and seemingly died of a heart attack when he was nearly shot. Decades later, Marvel revealed that Stromm had made plans for his death by arranging to have his Spirit transferred to a robot double. Now calling himself the Robot Master, Stromm returned in Spectacular Spider-Man #68 in 1982. In 1996, Stromm returned again, this time as a cyborg called Gaunt. It was revealed that he survived through a cybernetic suit fused to his body – attached by none other than Osborn. Osborn had discovered that Stromm had survived his heart attack thanks to the Goblin Formula, but on a level of consciousness supported only by his suit, He would later become a rogue artificial intelligence, taking over a variety of bodies. Recently in Sinister War, it has been revealed that it was Mephisto's deal with Norman Osborn that saw him push Mendel-Stromm aside. And now in W.E.B? A brand new cyborg Goblin, with a rather unattractive name, Cy-Gob. For all you first edition Green Goblin collectors…

