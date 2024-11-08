Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: power rangers, VR Troopers

Next Week's Big Spoilers For Power Rangers: Prime From Boom Studios

Next week, Boom Studios will set out their future for Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, with Power Rangers: Prime #1

Next week, Boom Studios will set out their future for Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, going forward into 2025, with Power Rangers: Prime #1 by Melissa Flores and Michael Yg as first revealed by Bleeding Cool during San Diego Comic-Con. But today, we are revealing something else from that first issue. Spoilers on, of course…

It looks like the VR Troopers will be joining the Power Rangers cast. VR Troopers was the first official "sister" TV series to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, another Americanization of three different Japanese TV series that ran from 1994 to 1996. The show was cancelled after two seasons as the available Japanese footage was quickly exhausted.

In 2018, the rights were transferred to Hasbro as part of the acquisition of the Power Rangers brand. Now, the VR Troopers are going to be part of the Power Rangers, as part of Power Rangers Prime. There is going to be a Spoiler variant cover by InHyuk Lee for this issue; expect the VR Troopers to be on it.

POWER RANGERS PRIME #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP240015

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

Power Rangers IS BACK and better than ever! Prepare yourself for PRIME: a bold new era featuring a brand-new cast of characters, excitement, and attitude! In the vein of Marvel's The Ultimates, get ready to experience a new team, a new mentor, and a threat to Earth unlike anything you've seen before. Angel Grove University students face a difficult choice after crossing paths with a fugitive straight out of legend. The consequences for hiding her are dire… but her existence may not stay a secret for long. Groundbreaking Power Rangers writer Melissa Flores ushers the iconic Rangers Mythos into the next era of adventure, joined by acclaimed artist Michael Yg (Iron Fist) to craft an unmissable experience perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike! In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

POWER RANGERS PRIME #2

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240043

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

The new morphinominal era continues in the second action-packed issue of Power Rangers Prime! Conflicts emerge around a fugitive Ranger, drawing in another iconic team and setting up a world-colliding crossover that fans have been theorizing about for years! Meanwhile, a fan favorite villain has uncovered the remnants of a Samuraizer… and the latent Morphin energy could unleash a power unlike anything this universe has ever seen… In Shops: Dec 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99

POWER RANGERS PRIME #3

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV240053

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Michael Yg (CA) Dan Mora

A new Ranger emerges! Our heroes enter a museum filled with Rangers artifacts, when they suddenly encounter Rita herself. An epic face-off ensues that literally brings relics from the past to life! But when the governor of Angel Grove calls in her elite team of Troopers… a fateful choice from Rita will change the Prime universe forever! In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $4.99

