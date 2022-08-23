Billionaire Island Goes To Dogs in Ahoy Comics November 2022 Solicits

It's the return of Billionaire Island in November, from the Flintstones team of Mark Russell, Steve Pugh and Ahoy Comics, as well as continuing Highball, Justice Warriors, Justice Warriors and a collection of My Bad.

BILLIONAIRE ISLAND CULT OF DOGS #1 (OF 6) CVR A PUGH (MR)

AHOY COMICS

SEP221294

SEP221295 – BILLIONAIRE ISLAND CULT OF DOGS #1 (OF 6) CVR B 3 COPY UNLOC – 4.99

(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Steve Pugh

The long-awaited return of the "series that's simultaneously infuriating and hysterically funny in its indictment of not just the 1%, but of the people-and the economic system-that enable them" (Comics Beat). The year is 2046, two years after Billionaire Island fell-taking the world's economy with it. Only one man-er, dog-can save us now. But where is Business Dog?

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HIGHBALL #3 (OF 5) CVR A HARPER (MR)

AHOY COMICS

SEP221296

SEP221297 – HIGHBALL #3 (OF 5) CVR B 3 COPY UNLOCK (MR) – 4.99

(W) Stuart Moore (A / CA) Fred Harper

It's a "Battle in the Trees" when Highball tries to return the remains of a dead bird-warrior to her home planet. Featuring more action, more angst, more alcohol, and more very very bad decisions!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

JUSTICE WARRIORS #6 (OF 6) CVR A CLARKSON (MR)

AHOY COMICS

SEP221298

SEP221299 – JUSTICE WARRIORS #6 (OF 6) CVR B 5 COPY INCV BORS (MR) – 4.99

(W) Matt Bors (A / CA) Ben Clarkson

Last issue (for now) of this absurdly accurate satire of government, inequality, and police! The war for Bubble City reaches its gritty climax! The Libra Gang prepares to execute the Chief-but veteran Swamp Cop and rookie Schitt are on the bus to the outlaw mob's headquarters. Next stop: Justice!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MY BAD VOL 2 #1 (OF 5) CVR A KRAUSE (MR)

AHOY COMICS

SEP221300

SEP221301 – MY BAD VOL 2 #1 (OF 5) CVR B 2 COPY KANE INCV (MR) – 4.99

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A / CA) Peter Krause

"One of the most hilariously offbeat superhero comics on the stands" (IGN) returns, from the original creative team of Mark Russell (Second Coming), Bryce Ingman, and Peter Krause (Irredeemable)! Someone is killing capes-or would be, if they were better at it. Will this crisis draw the crime-fighting Chandelier out of retirement? PLUS! Emperor King adopts a new costumed identity so he can get a date!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99