Black Adam #7 Preview: Super-Mega-Crossovering

BLACK ADAM #7

DC Comics

1122DC152

1122DC153 – Black Adam #7 Sergio Davila Cover – $4.99

1122DC154 – Black Adam #7 Taj Tenfold Cover – $4.99

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Eddy Barrows (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

Malik White – now the super-powered Bolt – has contracted the same mysterious plague that killed Black Adam! However, Black Adam has vanished under mysterious circumstances, leaving our new hero alone, dying, and trapped by the Mirror Master! The Black Adam series catches up to Dark Crisis in this pivotal issue!

In Shops: 1/17/2023

SRP: $3.99

