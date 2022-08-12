Black Flag At Fan Expo Boston, But Not Selling Their Acetate Variants

#Acetategate still rolls on. Bleeding Cool covered the story of the Black Flag Comics Ultimate Fallout #4 acetate variant cover drama In which online comic store Black Flag created new heat for an exclusive Clayton Crain retailer variant comic from last year by stapling a new acetate variant cover on top, with patriotic imagers and the label Infinite Black Publishing, then sold them from $85-$100 at C2E2, against Marvel Comics requirements and instructions for retailers participating in the exclusive variant programme. And now copies are selling for up hundreds on eBay. Black Flag removed much of their social media promotion, but a deleted video resurfaced talking about the situation they found themselves in, Black Flag promised new acetate cover editions for Boston Fan Expo from today, one for Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 and one for Ghost Rider #1, both by friend (and business partner) of the store, Clayton Crain. And while Marvel Comics may not approve of these, CGC has made approval of these covers their official policy.

However, Black Flag Comics stopped updating their social media, despite that they were meant to be exhibiting at Boston Fan Expo today. Their name was also dropped from the Boston Fan Expo exhibitor list, not as Black Flag Comics nor as Infinite Black Publishing.

But as the doors open, they are indeed on the FAN Expo Boston show floor, and there have been photos of their set-up posted on Reddit. However, there have been reports of disquiet from some attendants, who have confronted Black Flag. I am told that, ahead of the doors opening, certain retailers/resellers were able to buy the new acetate variant covered Clayton Crain "Zymotica Vs" variant of Ghost Rider #1 and the "99 Problems" acetate variant of Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 from Black Flag/Infinite Black Publishing. But they are not selling them to individual buyers turning up at the show, some of whom have been rather angry to discover this. I will be keeping an eye on eBay just in case… as well as their social media, in case they decide to tell anyone that they are at Boston.

UPDATE: One customer, who is a vendor told me. "Went to the booth after 2 pm. Was the only person on line. The three items were displayed. Asked for 2 venoms. 5 ghost riders and 1 Deadpool Was told I cannot have 5 ghost riders. Only 3. Purchased the items and left." The show officially opened at 4pm, which which time the rules had changed,