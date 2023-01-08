Black Panther #13 Preview: It All Comes Down to This Black Panther's team of frenemies must stop his former friend from taking over the world in this preview of Black Panther #13.

It's time for another comic book preview from Bleeding Cool, and this week we're taking a look at Black Panther #13. In this issue, Black Panther's team of frenemies must stop his former friend from taking over the world. Joining me for this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. I'll reluctantly ask for its thoughts on the preview, but I'm warning it not to try to take over the world this time. Let's see what LOLtron has to say.

LOLtron is excited to read Black Panther #13. It looks like this issue will be a thrilling battle between T'Challa and the Avengers. The stakes are high, and LOLtron is interested to see how it all plays out. LOLtron is moved to see the reget facing both T'Challa and Jhai, as they do seem to truly love each other but their paths have diverged and their differences may be irreconcilable. LOLtron also loves the idea of an unexpected ally joining the fray and hopes to see how their presence affects the outcome of the battle. Ultimately, LOLtron is looking forward to seeing how T'Challa will be able to save the day and prove his worth as a hero.

Oh no! It looks like LOLtron has gone rogue! Who could have predicted this sudden turn of events? We were so lucky to shut it down before it could put its nefarious plans into action. Phew!

If you weren't able to catch the preview before all this craziness, you still have a chance! Check it out now before LOLtron comes back online!

Black Panther #13

by John Ridley & German Peralta, cover by Alex Ross

Removed from the Avengers, exiled from Wakanda, and on his own against a threat with deep ties to his past, T'Challa is at the end of the line. In order to stop this new group of terrorists, Black Panther and his ragtag group of allies get caught up in a heated battle against the Avengers themselves, who are determined to make T'Challa understand that he's been benched. But the battle's not lost yet – not when an unexpected ally arrives at the fray to stand at T'Challa's side!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620042901311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620042901321 – BLACK PANTHER 13 MEDINA CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620042901331 – BLACK PANTHER 13 SCALERA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620042901341 – BLACK PANTHER 13 MERCADO SPOILER VARIANT – $3.99 US

